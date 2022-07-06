Monsoon rains likely to continue until 7th

KARACHI: More monsoon rains are expected across the country throughout this week until Sunday, July 7, the Met Office said on Tuesday.

The rainy weather may also interrupt Eid-ul-Azha rituals including the prayers and animals’ sacrifice in parts of the country. “All concerned authorities are advised to remain ‘alert’ during the forecast period,” the Met said.

It said that the monsoon currents are penetrating in the country and may continue during next 24 to 48 hours that may further strengthen by the weekend. The weather system may produce rain-wind-thundershower in Islamabad, Kashmir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M B Din, Sialkot, Narowal, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, T T Singh, Okara from July 5 night to July 7 morning.

Heavy falls are also expected in Kashmir, Peshawar, Mardan, Kurram, Dir, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sargodha on July 5 and 6. Rain-wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls may occur in Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Kohlu, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Panjgur, Turbat, Pasni, Gwadar, Ormara, Kech, Awaran and Kharan from July 5 night to July 7. Dadu, Jamshoro, Jacobabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Larkana, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah, Noshahro Feroze, Sanghar, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparker, Umerkot, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad and Karachi may see rain-thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls till 7 July. Heavy falls is likely to create water logging in low lying areas in Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Larkana and Sukkur Districts.

The rainy weather may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala and Sialkot on July 5 and July 6. Flash flooding is also likely in local nullahs of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Kashmir, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Gwadar, Awaran, Barkhan, Bolan and Kohlu over the forecast period.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galliyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu. Travellers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious, the Met said.

