ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.14%)
ASC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.16%)
ASL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
AVN 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.62%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.66%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
FNEL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.77%)
GGL 16.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.32%)
GTECH 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.56%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-5%)
KEL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.05%)
MLCF 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.14%)
PACE 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.55%)
PIBTL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.13%)
PRL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.09%)
PTC 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
SNGP 36.49 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (5.01%)
TELE 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.01%)
TPL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.4%)
TPLP 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.66%)
TREET 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.7%)
TRG 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
UNITY 19.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.16%)
WAVES 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
YOUW 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.36%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.4%)
BR30 15,037 Decreased By -31.7 (-0.21%)
KSE100 41,480 Decreased By -150.7 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,792 Decreased By -69.5 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sinner, Alcaraz hoping Wimbledon marks start of Grand Slam rivalry

Reuters 04 Jul, 2022

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz showed on Sunday that men’s tennis will be in good hands when the ‘Big Three’ finally step aside and the young guns hoped their thrilling fourth-round clash at Wimbledon marks the start of a Grand Slam rivalry.

Italian 20-year-old Sinner reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon for the first time with a 6-1 6-4 6-7(8) 6-3 win over 19-year-old Alcaraz as the two youngest players left in the men’s draw gave Centre Court a glimpse of the future.

When asked if the two friends could share a rivalry akin to greats Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal, Sinner said: “Hopefully, this is going to be the case … I think what we showed today, it’s a great level of tennis, great attitude from both of us.

“I think it’s just great for tennis to have some new names, new players,” added the world number 13, who will face reigning champion Novak Djokovic, the other member of the ‘Big Three’, for a place in the semi-finals.

Sinner said he hoped future meetings with Alcaraz would be in Grand Slam finals. “Unfortunately we had to play in the last 16 already … Today, I went out on top. Maybe next time it will be different.” Alcaraz, ranked seventh in the world, lost seven games in a row from 1-1 in the opening set and said he struggled to handle the occasion.

“I start really nervous, playing on Centre Court is not easy for me. Jannik could handle it better than me, the nerves and the pressure,” Alcaraz said.

Federer says he hopes to play Wimbledon ‘one more time’

“But I felt really well here at Wimbledon. “Now I’m thinking that I could be a great player on grass… I’m going to try to be one of the best tennis players in the world for many years.

Obviously Jannik is one of the best tennis players in the world as well. “He’s going to be in the top for many years. I hope to have a good rivalry with him.”

Grand Slam Carlos Alcaraz Jannik Sinner

Comments

1000 characters

Sinner, Alcaraz hoping Wimbledon marks start of Grand Slam rivalry

Previous govt held responsible for power load-shedding

Delay in extension of generation licence hurts KAPCO

Pakistan looks forward to engaging with US at all levels: PM Shehbaz

PSO lodges ‘complaint’ against power plants

Oil prices slip as recession fears rumble on, tight supply stems losses

Pakistan’s trade deficit widens 57% YoY in FY22

Nepra public hearing today: KE seeks Rs11.33/unit tariff hike

Two wind IPPs: Three countries seek debt restructuring

Diplomatic missions: FBR restores ST exemption

KP minister explains why province can’t create ‘surplus’ budget

Read more stories