ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,137 Increased By 36.3 (0.88%)
BR30 15,237 Increased By 211.2 (1.41%)
KSE100 41,734 Increased By 192.7 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,891 Increased By 85.6 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold dips below $1,800 as dollar gains, India hikes bullion import duty

Reuters 01 Jul, 2022

Gold prices dropped below the psychological threshold of $1,800 on Friday, and were set for a third straight weekly loss, as the dollar strengthened and India raised its import tax on the metal to curb inflows.

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,794.10 per ounce by 0752 GMT, after it hit its lowest since May 16 at $1,791.30. US gold futures dipped 0.6% to $1,796.10.

Reuters’ technical analyst Wang Tao said a break in spot gold below support at $1,801 per ounce could lead to a fall to $1,784.

The dollar firmed towards recent two-decade peaks, making gold less attractive for buyers holding other currencies.

India has raised its basic import duty on gold to 12.5% from 7.5%, the government said on Friday, as the world’s second biggest consumer of the precious metal tries to curb its demand and bring down the trade deficit.

Bullion prices, coming off their worst quarter since early 2021 amidst aggressive monetary policies from top central banks, have lost about 1.6% this week.

Gold, catching a downdraft from the deflated commodity super-cycle, driven by front-loaded Federal Reserve rate hikes and a strong US dollar, is underperforming despite lower Treasury yields, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields hit their lowest level since June 6.

Spot gold may retest support at $1,812

Investor preference for cash and wealth preservation could see gold lower before what should be an expected recovery when recession hits and central banks need to ease, Innes said.

Higher interest rates and bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields nothing.

Spot silver slipped 2.1% to $19.83 per ounce, and has dropped about 6.2% this week, its most since late-January.

Platinum dipped 1.2% to $883.50, and faces a fourth consecutive weekly fall. Palladium dropped 0.8% to $1,920.96, but has gained about 2.5% this week.

Gold Spot gold Bullions

Comments

1000 characters

Gold dips below $1,800 as dollar gains, India hikes bullion import duty

PTI challenges LHC order to recount votes of Punjab CM elections

PM launches ‘Innovation Hub’ to attract youth ideas

Pakistan reports 694 new Covid cases, positvity nears 4%

Oil prices up 2% on supply outages

Muslim pilgrims flock to Makkah for first post-pandemic Hajj

Pakistan, India exchange list of prisoners

India acts to deter fuel exports, puts windfall tax on oil producers

Pakistan Country Economic Memorandum: Non-mobilisation of talent, resources stunts growth: World Bank

Wide spectrum of renewable energy projects: Chinese co shows interest in investment

IPPs appoint Ramday as arbitrator

Read more stories