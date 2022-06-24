Zardari’s mother laid to rest in Nawabshah

KARACHI: Zareen Ara Bukhari, mother of former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and grandmother of Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who had passed away at a Karachi hospital on Wednesday, was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard Balu Jaba in Nawabshah on Thursday.

Besides Asif Zardari and Bilawal, a large number of people attended her funeral prayers, including Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

As condolences continued to pour in, Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Zardari House in Nawabshah and Bilawal himself took part in lowering his grandmother’s body in grave.

Zareen was under treatment for the last many days. Her illness had forced FM Bilawal to cancel his visit to Rwanda on Monday where he was due to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.

Earlier, Bilawal had also cancelled his Lahore visit last Friday (June 17) and left for Karachi from Islamabad to inquire after his grandmother.