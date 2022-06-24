ANL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.5%)
ASC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.42%)
AVN 78.70 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.59%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.14%)
FFL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.3%)
FNEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
GGGL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
GGL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUMNL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
KEL 2.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (6.77%)
KOSM 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.55%)
PIBTL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.02%)
PRL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.47%)
PTC 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.13%)
SNGP 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
TPL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TPLP 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TREET 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.17%)
TRG 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.1%)
UNITY 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
WAVES 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,263 Increased By 33 (0.78%)
BR30 15,632 Increased By 246.3 (1.6%)
KSE100 42,717 Increased By 258.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 16,353 Increased By 94.6 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Zardari’s mother laid to rest in Nawabshah

INP 24 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Zareen Ara Bukhari, mother of former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and grandmother of Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who had passed away at a Karachi hospital on Wednesday, was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard Balu Jaba in Nawabshah on Thursday.

Besides Asif Zardari and Bilawal, a large number of people attended her funeral prayers, including Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

As condolences continued to pour in, Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Zardari House in Nawabshah and Bilawal himself took part in lowering his grandmother’s body in grave.

Zareen was under treatment for the last many days. Her illness had forced FM Bilawal to cancel his visit to Rwanda on Monday where he was due to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.

Earlier, Bilawal had also cancelled his Lahore visit last Friday (June 17) and left for Karachi from Islamabad to inquire after his grandmother.

Syed Murad Ali Shah Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Zareen Ara Bukhari

Comments

1000 characters

Zardari’s mother laid to rest in Nawabshah

Oil prices hiked to avert default, says Miftah

Sale of over 66pc Abraaj stake in K-Electric: Shanghai Electric must get the green light within three months, PM tells Khaqan

Finance Bill 2022: Senate adopts 244 recommendations

Additional taxation measures of over Rs436bn on the cards

Debt-recapitalisation of NPPMCL plants: PC tries to persuade MoE to materialise bank deals

Targeted subsidy: Ministries asked to prepare proposals

IMF has asked for more taxes, claims Tarin

KE’s foreign investors meet Dastgir

FCA mechanism: KE seeks record Rs11.33 per unit hike for May

Wapda, Discos: No employee to get free electricity: ministry

Read more stories