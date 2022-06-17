ANL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
Jun 17, 2022
Technology

Tesla raises prices for some Model Y cars in China

Reuters 17 Jun, 2022

SHANGHAI: Tesla Inc has raised the price for some Model Y cars for the Chinese market, its website showed on Friday.

The price for the Long Range version of the Model Y increased by 5% to 394,900 yuan, while prices for other versions and for the Model 3 are unchanged, showed the US carmaker’s Chinese website.

Elon Musk sued for $258 billion over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

Tesla raised prices for all its car models in the United States on Thursday, in response to persistent global supply chain problems and soaring raw material costs.

