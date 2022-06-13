ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.67%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
AVN 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-3.41%)
BOP 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.96%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.67%)
FFL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.07%)
FNEL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.81%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.97%)
GGL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.66%)
GTECH 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.96%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.04%)
KOSM 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.67%)
MLCF 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.02%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.84%)
PRL 16.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.6%)
PTC 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.62%)
SNGP 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.13%)
TELE 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.96%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.66%)
TPLP 18.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.03%)
TREET 27.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.68%)
TRG 75.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.14%)
UNITY 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.6%)
WAVES 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.09%)
BR100 4,029 Decreased By -137.8 (-3.31%)
BR30 14,587 Decreased By -429 (-2.86%)
KSE100 40,973 Decreased By -1042.1 (-2.48%)
KSE30 15,599 Decreased By -465.2 (-2.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bitcoin slumps under $25,000, lowest in 18 months

AFP 13 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Bitcoin tumbled Monday to an 18-month low under $25,000 as investors shunned risky assets in the face of a global markets selloff.

The world’s most popular cryptocurrency dived about 10 percent to hit $24,692 in morning London deals, striking a level last seen in December 2020.

World stock markets have plunged since Friday when data showed US inflation at a fresh four-decade high, increasing recession fears.

Cryptoverse: The early birds betting bitcoin’s bottoming out

“The correlation between the equity markets and bitcoin continues to” gain strength, said AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

The virtual unit has collapsed 65 percent in value since striking a record peak in November 2021.

bitcoin

Comments

1000 characters

Bitcoin slumps under $25,000, lowest in 18 months

Rupee plummets to record low at 204 amid IMF uncertainty

Punjab budget faces prospect of deadlock?

Pakistan, Turkey all set to ink TGA

Rs3 billion subsidy being given to reduce ghee price: Marriyum

Speaker says PML-N does not enjoy majority

Industrial amnesty scheme withdrawn

Ex-PM says Putin 'out of it', Ukraine war could last two years

Lucky to undertake feasibility for renewable energy project at Karachi plant

Oil falls on Beijing’s COVID-19 warning, inflation worries

IT exports: Finance Bill recommendations seen as sure recipe for disaster

Read more stories