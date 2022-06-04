MoU signing ceremony of ‘Growing Together’ held: Collaborative efforts to turn District Central into best district soon: Dr Asim

KARACHI: “In the last 10 years, people who were serving DMC central have done havoc to this district and devastated it in all aspects. Entire District Central turned into mushrooms of illegal portions, China-cuttings, and countless houses were built on North Nazimabad’s hilly tracks. Governments are supposed to be so powerful that they can do everything but unfortunately District Central has always been neglected”, said Dr Asim Hussain, member of the Economic Advisory Council, the Government of Pakistan.

He was addressing the audience as a chief guest at the MoU signing ceremony of “Growing Together” – a Public-Private Partnership, an initiative for District Central, Karachi, organised by DC Central taking all stakeholders on board.

Dr Asim Hussain highlighted that District Central’s three main areas need attention including better healthcare facilities, development of schools and a hygienic environment. We don’t want any favour or additional assistance from the government, just provide us with what is given to Karachi, we will accomplish it with our own efforts and competence.

Dr Asim vehemently said that no one will be allowed to go into malpractice and corruption as we are determined to weed out this menace from society. I believe that the current system and institutions have failed and they cannot safeguard Pakistan.

He also lauded the efforts of Deputy Commissioner and Administrator District Central Taha Saleem for giving his best services to the District Central.

While speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner, District Central Taha Saleem said that it is his desire to make Karachi’s central into a model district with all possible best civic facilities and to achieve this target he is trying his level best to take on board all the major stakeholders for different developmental initiatives across the district. He praised the vision and the efforts of Dr Asim Hussain for spearheading a robust developmental scheme drive in District Central and added that through his continuous cooperation, DMC Central is gearing up ahead to attain all the desired objectives.

The Public-Partnership initiative “Growing Together” was largely attended by the politicians, members of the civil society, law enforcement officials, social workers and journalists. During the event, several MOUs were signed including the refurbishing of Al-Mansoora Ground with the support of Lucky-One and Alfalah Ground with the succour of Meezan Bank. In addition, a City Information Technology Centre and three dispensaries are already functional in the district besides revamping of a school and rescue services with the support of JDC founder Zafar Abbas and Chairman NKATI Faisal Moez who took the ownership to set up a dispensary in the district.

