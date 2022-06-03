Ombudsman Punjab working harder

LAHORE: On the involvement of the provincial ombudsman office, 104 out of 240 landowners holding 460 kanals and 18 marlas of land have been paid Rs43965401 as the price of their lands acquired by the government to widen the Nullah Aik - a tributary of the river Chenab in Daska Tehsil of Sialkot and a special counter has been set up for processing payments to the rightful owners.

On the direction of the Ombudsman’s office, the ownership of eight Marla plot belonging to one Rabia Basri of Okara has been transferred back to her name and she has also been issued an ownership deed. This has provided a financial relief of Rs12 million to her, the spokesman noted.

As a result of action taken by the Ombudsman’s office on the separate complaints of complainants from Pakpattan, Toba Tek Singh and Hafizabad, a total of 11 kanals and 9 marlas of land and a public thoroughfare have been retrieved from illegal occupants in these districts, the spokesman further said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022