NHMP set to launch new campaign to ensure commuter safety

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) is all set to launch a new campaign called “#NoMore,” which will inform the public about new initiatives and tools being deployed to ensure commuter safety and enforcement of the law.

Spokesperson of the NHMP said the new campaign will be launched under the direction of Inspector General NHMP Khalid Mahmood.

A pilot project using technological innovations and an enforcement regime with zero tolerance has been launched on select motorways. These initiatives aim to plug the technological gap in the existing infrastructure and desired infrastructure, he added.

Speeding motorists will face heavy fines and patrol cars have been instructed to chase and apprehend violators if needed. Violations in lane discipline will be rigorously monitored and fined. Violators will be identified by using intelligently deployed spotters, next-generation speed cameras, and drone cameras.

All NHMP field officers are also equipped with body-worn cameras that transmit live footage to a state-of-the-art command centre, ensuring transparency and confidence. Additionally, variable messaging signboards are also being installed to warn and guide violators to stop and be ticketed.

Toll plazas will also be manned by NHMP officers, allowing commuters to pay their fines at the exit from the motorway. Evading the fine will no longer be a possibility; NHMP will pursue legal actions against habitual offenders.

