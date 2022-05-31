‘Violation’ of SHC, CCoE orders: SSGC denies KE’s allegations

KARACHI: To keep the record straight it is important to highlight that as a consequence of the order of High Court of Sindh, SSGC is supplying gas to KE on best endeavour basis; in the said order, KE was also directed to make regular monthly payments to SSGC.

Earlier, KE was defaulting on monthly gas payments and effective Jan 2012 they are making regular monthly payments with minor exceptions. Effective April 2018, SSGC started supplying RLNG to KE in addition to indigenous gas to meet their requirements.

In the said CCoE decision no threshold of quantities is defined. At that point of time, SSGC started managing supplying 130 MMCFD indigenous gas and 60 MMCFD RLNG to KE.

In last three years there is a sharp depletion of Indigenous Gas supplies to SSGC which have witnessed a dent of almost 278 MMCFD, ie, reduction from 1159 MMCFD in April 2018 to 881 MMCFD in May 2022. Besides this the allocation/supply of RLNG to SSGC which was around 150 MMCFD (from SNGPL quota) last year has been reduced to 75 MMCFD this year.

SSGC is supplying almost 100% RLNG it gets to meet the requirement of KE because of its inability to supply indigenous gas any more to KE.

