Enforced disappearances: IHC directs govt to issue notices to Musharraf, other CEs

Terence J Sigamony 30 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the federal government to issue notices to General Pervaiz Musharraf (retd) and all other successor Chief Executives, i.e., the former Prime Ministers, including the incumbent holder of the office in the matter of enforced disappearances.

In a written order issued on Sunday by the IHC single bench in identical petitions seeking recovery of a missing person Mudassar Naro and others, Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah also said that they shall submit affidavits explaining why the Court may not order proceedings against them for alleged subversion of the Constitution in the context of the undeclared tacit approval of the policy regarding enforced disappearances

The court also gave a last and final opportunity to the Attorney General to argue the petitions. In the meanwhile, it directed the federal government to produce the missing persons before the court on the date fixed or justify the failure of the State to effectively investigate and trace their whereabouts.

It ordered, “The Federal Government shall issue and serve notices on General Pervaiz Musharraf (retd) and all other successor Chief Executives, i.e., the former Prime Ministers, including the incumbent holder of the office. They shall submit their respective affidavits explaining why the Court may not order proceedings against them for alleged subversion of the Constitution in the context of the undeclared tacit approval of the policy regarding enforced disappearances and thus putting national security at risk by allowing the involvement of law enforcing agencies, particularly the Armed Forces.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IHC enforced disappearances IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah General Pervaiz Musharraf (retd) Chief Executives

