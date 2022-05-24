ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
Saudi Arabia finalising extension of $3bn deposit to Pakistan: Saudi Minister of Finance

  • Jadaan says Pakistan is an important ally and the kingdom would stand behind the South Asian nation
Reuters Updated 24 May, 2022

DAVOS: Saudi Arabia is finalising the extension of the kingdom's $3 billion deposit to Pakistan, Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan told Reuters.

"We are currently finalising extending the $3 billion deposit to Pakistan," he said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Last year, Saudi Arabia deposited $3 billion in Pakistan's central bank to help support its foreign reserves.

Budget, energy subsidies main topics being discussed with IMF: Dr Murtaza Syed

Jadaan did not offer further details, but on May 1 the two countries said in a joint statement that they would discuss the possibility of supporting the deposit by extending its term "or through other options."

Pakistan is in dire need of external finances, hurt by high inflation, reserves declining to as low as less than two months' of imports, and a fast-weakening currency.

KSA urged not to withdraw its deposits: Miftah

Jadaan said Pakistan was an important ally and the kingdom would stand behind the South Asian nation.

Uncertainty over the revival of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme has compounded volatility in the economy and markets amid a political crisis since a new government took over last month from ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The IMF is likely to conclude ongoing talks over a 7th review in Doha.

