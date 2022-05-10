ANL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.87%)
ASC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
ASL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.47%)
BOP 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.45%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.06%)
FFL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.23%)
FNEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
GGGL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.12%)
GGL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.25%)
GTECH 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.48%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.37%)
KOSM 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MLCF 29.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.24%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.22%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
PTC 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
TELE 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.45%)
TPLP 18.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.45%)
TREET 31.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.98%)
TRG 74.54 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.04%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.14%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
YOUW 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
BR100 4,337 Increased By 14.9 (0.35%)
BR30 15,201 Increased By 145.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 43,605 Increased By 211.9 (0.49%)
KSE30 16,601 Increased By 74.3 (0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Renault sees a double digit margin for its Mobilize brand in 2027

Reuters 10 May, 2022

PARIS: French carmaker Renault targets a double-digit margin for its new Mobilize brand, which proposes new solutions around mobility and data.

The company is counting on this new business to help turn around its finances.

In February, Renault posted an annual profit for the first time in three years, adding its turnaround plan was ahead of schedule.

Nissan shares fall 4% after report Renault exploring stake sale

As a sign of its upcoming importance in Renault’s strategy, Mobilize detailed its own mid-term strategy plan on Tuesday.

“Mobilize is driving Renault’s transformation towards the new mobility value chain, confirming its target of accounting for 20% of the group’s turnover in 2030,” the carmaker said in a statement.

Renault

Comments

1000 characters

Renault sees a double digit margin for its Mobilize brand in 2027

PM assails IK over ‘anti-state’ speech

PD asked to clear KE’s TDS claims

Consultations begin ahead of resumption of IMF talks

Tech-level parleys with IMF: FBR yet to receive schedule, agendas

EFF’s 7th review: IMF says expecting to field mission this month

Subsidy continues for 5 edible items: ECC approves import of 3MMT of wheat

Imran says his remarks were against ‘Mir Jaffars and Mir Sadiqs of today’, not against army

Prevention of base erosion, profit-shifting by MNCs: Dual taxation treaties as modified by MLI inked with 28 states

NA condemns anti-army statements

First case of Omicron sub-variant reported

Read more stories