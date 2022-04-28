ANL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.65%)
Azerbaijan envoy visits Peshawar Press Club, says his country seeks to expand trade ties

Recorder Report 28 Apr, 2022

PESHAWAR: Azerbaijan is looking forward to signing an agreement with Pakistan to introduce low customs duties to import rice, wheat and other edible items and to explore various economic opportunities in Pakistan to enhance bilateral relations, said the Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov.

According to the details, Azerbaijan Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to Peshawar Press Club on the invitation of Khyber Union of Journalists, during which he addressed the journalists on the historical ties between the two brotherly countries.

During his opening remarks, KHUJ President, Nasir Hussain appreciated the visit of the envoy and told the audience to tap into the available opportunities between the two countries for their own academic and social-economic welfare with a focus on students and journalists’ exchange programmes.

Addressing a news conference, Khazar Farhadov thanked Pakistan for standing with his country on the Karabakh issue, saying his nation will always remember its true friends.

“Armenia occupied almost 20% of my country’s territory for 30 years, and during this time it committed war crimes, as well as crimes against humanity,” he said.

Azerbaijan and Pakistan can help each other in the food industry.

He added that Azerbaijan is looking forward to signing an agreement with Pakistan to introduce low custom duties to import rice, wheat and other edible items.

Farhadov said the UN Security Council, in its four resolutions in 1993, called for immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of armed forces of Armenia from the territories of Azerbaijan.

“However, these and all other similar decisions adopted by relevant international organizations have been ignored by Armenia,” he said.

Ambassador stressed the need for a journalist Exchange programme between Pakistan and Azerbaijan and to promote people-to-people contacts, in order to increase and deepen public understanding of the two countries and their important relationship, one that is crucial to regional stability.

While there have been many areas of agreement and cooperation, concerted efforts are required to engage with each other and thus rely on media for their information and viewpoints.

