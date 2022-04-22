ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
Gold heads for weekly fall as yields, dollar climb

Reuters 22 Apr, 2022

Gold prices dipped on Friday and were on track for their first weekly loss in three, as rising US Treasury yields and a firmer dollar dented bullion’s appeal.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,947.36 per ounce, as of 0829 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,952.10.

“The outlook for gold is subdued as rising rates obviously weigh, but until we break the trading range (between $1,930 to under $2,000) in a convincing manner … we really don’t have much of a direction for gold,” said Michael McCarthy, chief strategy officer at Tiger Brokers, Australia.

Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields extended gains as Federal Reserve officials took a hawkish tone on tightening policy, cementing the view that the US central bank will hike interest rates aggressively as it fights soaring inflation.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US short-term interest rates and higher yields, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Gold prices rise slightly

A stronger US dollar could also pressure gold, while geopolitical uncertainty remains a support; gold price is stuck in the middle of those two conflicting currents, McCarthy said.

A firmer dollar makes greenback-priced gold less attractive for overseas buyers.

Gold is down about 1.3% so far this week. Prices rose to near the key mark of $2,000 per ounce on Monday on safe-haven demand and mounting worries over inflation, only to pull back and hit a two-week low in the previous session.

“With stagflation moving from a potential tail risk to reality, investors worldwide are turning to gold as a keen portfolio diversifier,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management said in a note.

Spot silver fell 1.3% to $24.32 per ounce, while platinum retreated 0.6% to $962.53, both poised for weekly losses. Palladium was little changed at $2,422.88.

