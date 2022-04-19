Minar-e-Pakistan: permission granted to PTI for rally

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration on Monday granted permission to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on April 21.

As per the notification issued by the administration, the matter was discussed in the District Intelligence Committee and it was unanimously decided that the permission for the proposed site is being issued after the submission of an affidavit/ undertaking by the organisers to the effect that in case of any untoward incident he shall take full responsibility of the gathering and shall be held responsible.

Moreover, the PTI will be responsible for ensuring stage security, security of ladies and gents enclosures, emergency exits, measures for avoiding/controlling stampedes and adequate parking through the hiring of private security and volunteers.

“The organisers will nominate focal persons who will coordinate with the concerned Superintendent of Police and SP Traffic Police to ensure traffic and security arrangements at all points. It will also work in coordination with SP City and SP Security Lahore to ensure all relevant security measures are in place”, it added.

According to the notification, the police will devise and implement comprehensive security and traffic plans for ensuring befitting arrangements for the former Prime Minister of Pakistan; and three-tier security deployment to be ensured along with other necessary security apparatus. Administrative and security requirements for the gathering will be outlined by the Special Branch in a security audit and communicated to the police promptly so that the same is ensured and any deficiencies/lacunae are corrected.

It pointed out that in light of threat alerts regarding Youm-e-Shahadat on Ramazan 21, all members of security agencies and police shall remain extra vigilant and take all necessary measures as potential perpetrators in the city may use the PTI gathering as an early opportunity to strike.

“Given the overall security situation and threat alerts received from different quarters, the organisers are once again cautioned and strongly advised to undertake all required precautionary measures in and around the venue for the safety of participants and the general public since this public gathering is being convened at their call”, it added.

