ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PKR: lengthy appreciation run during longer week

Recorder Review 18 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: The rupee saw a lengthy appreciation run during a longer six-day week, closing at 181.55 against the US dollar. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had earlier notified that it will now have a six-day working week.

The currency registered gains in all six sessions, ending with a cumulative 1.72% increase amid clarity on the political front and return of somewhat positive market sentiment. The rupee has been under pressure for several months now as a widening current account deficit, falling foreign exchange reserves, and high oil prices have taken a toll on sentiment. However, clarity on the political front with a new prime minister taking oath, and reports of talks with the International Monetary Fund over the 7th review gave a sense of positive direction.

However, analysts say the rupee may stabilise around this level as foreign exchange reserves keep falling, and a trade deficit is likely to add to the pressure. Record-high remittances have taken off some of the heat on the rupee, but it may all be short-lived in the absence of higher exports and slower economic growth.

Rupee maintains momentum, registers seventh straight gain against US dollar

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR gained 5.20 rupees for buying and 6 rupees for selling against USD, closing at 181 and 182, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 5 rupees for buying and 5.50 rupees for selling, closing at 195 and 196.50, respectively. Against UAE Dirham, the PKR gained 1.90 rupees for buying and one rupee for selling, closing at 48.10 and 49.50, respectively. Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR gained 80 paisas for buying and 1.40 rupees for selling closing, at 48.20 and 48.60, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 181.45

Offer Close Rs. 181.55

Bid Open Rs. 184.40

Offer Open Rs. 184.50

=========================================

Weekly Open market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 181.00

Offer Close Rs. 182.00

Bid Open Rs. 186.20

Offer Open Rs. 188.00

=========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SBP foreign exchange reserves PKR Open market rates Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar Weekly Open market rates for dollar

Comments

1000 characters

PKR: lengthy appreciation run during longer week

Diamer-Bhasha dam: New project completion deadline set

CPEC IPPs: MoF refuses to support Rs50bn supplementary grant

Release of uplift budget: PD&SI ministry revises strategy

FBR yet to implement some major reforms

Letter to Modi: PM says he’s for ‘meaningful engagement’ to resolve disputes

Punjab governor: contrasting stances emerge

Punjab governor says PM can’t remove him

Afghan soil: Pakistan demands action against terrorists

Indian police arrest 14 after communal clashes in New Delhi

Violence puts strain on Israel’s coalition govt

Read more stories