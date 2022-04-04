ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.59%)
ASL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.71%)
AVN 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.77%)
FFL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.03%)
FNEL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.98%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.92%)
GGL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-6.67%)
GTECH 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.51%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.91%)
KEL 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.95%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.4%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-6.44%)
PACE 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.76%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.77%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.52%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.51%)
SNGP 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.69%)
TELE 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.88%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.7%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-7.4%)
TREET 32.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-6.07%)
TRG 75.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.42 (-4.33%)
UNITY 25.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.74%)
WAVES 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.14%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.78%)
YOUW 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.99%)
BR100 4,401 Decreased By -130.8 (-2.89%)
BR30 15,686 Decreased By -664.1 (-4.06%)
KSE100 44,067 Decreased By -993.5 (-2.2%)
KSE30 16,809 Decreased By -379.7 (-2.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,620
15424hr
Sindh
575,781
Punjab
505,148
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,093
KPK
219,131
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ryanair narrows full-year loss forecast, increases fuel hedging

Reuters 04 Apr, 2022

DUBLIN: Ireland’s Ryanair narrowed the range for its forecast annual loss on Monday, saying it expects a net loss between 350 million euros and 400 million euros ($386 million to $441 million) for the year to March 31, 2022.

Europe’s largest low-cost carrier had previously guided the market to a loss of between 250 million euros and 450 million euros.

Ryanair boss predicts tough months ahead due to rising oil prices

The airline also said it has increased its fuel hedging to 80% cover for 2023.

ryanair Ireland’s

Comments

1000 characters

Ryanair narrows full-year loss forecast, increases fuel hedging

Political turmoil leads to bloodbath at PSX, KSE-100 down 1,000 points

Imran Khan to remain in office till caretaker’s appointment

Cabinet Div de-notifies Imran as PM

Ex-governor Sarwar assails his sacking ‘late at night’

President dissolves NA on PM’s advice

Army not involved in politics: ISPR

Opposition jolted by deputy speaker’s ruling

Export-oriented sector: MoF for linking subsidies to higher growth

Kremlin warns West: rouble-for-gas scheme is the ‘prototype’

Public order must be maintained: SC

Read more stories