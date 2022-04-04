Ryanair narrows full-year loss forecast, increases fuel hedging

DUBLIN: Ireland’s Ryanair narrowed the range for its forecast annual loss on Monday, saying it expects a net loss between 350 million euros and 400 million euros ($386 million to $441 million) for the year to March 31, 2022.

Europe’s largest low-cost carrier had previously guided the market to a loss of between 250 million euros and 450 million euros.

The airline also said it has increased its fuel hedging to 80% cover for 2023.