Ryanair boss predicts tough months ahead due to rising oil prices

Reuters 02 Mar, 2022

LONDON: The next 12 months will be "very difficult" for most airlines after Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed up oil prices above $100 a barrel, Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary said on Wednesday as he reassured that the Irish airline was comfortably hedged.

"I think it's going to be very difficult for most airlines for the next 12 months," O'Leary told Sky News.

"We have hedged out about 80% of our fuel needs out to March 2023. So for this summer, and for the rest of this year, we'll still be able to pass on low oil prices and low fares to our customers because we have a very strong fuel hedging position."

