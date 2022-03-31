Number of 3G, 4G users reaches 111.38m by Feb: PTA

ISLAMABAD: The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan reached 111.38 million by end-February compared to 109.72 million by end-January 2022, registering an increase of 1.66 million, revealed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan increased by 1.85 million to 191.63 million by end-February 2022 compared to 189.78 million by end-January 2021. Teledensity for cellular mobile increased from 86.71 percent by end-January to 87.17 percent by end-February 2022. The total teledensity increased from 87.56 percent by end-January to 88.31 percent by end-February 2022.

The Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration stood at 50.67 percent by end-February 2022 compared to 49.94 percent by end-January. Jazz’s total count for 3G users stood at 6.607 million by end-February 2022 compared to 6.712 million by end-January, registering a decrease of 0.105 million. Jazz 4G user numbers jumped from 35.324 million by end-January to 35.822 million by end-February.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 3.561 million by end-January to 3.501 million by end-February, while the number of 4G users jumped from 26.953 million by end-January to 27.483 million by end-February. The number of 3G users of Telenor decreased from 3.994 million by end-January to 3.911 million by end-February. The number of 4G users jumped from 20.385 million by end-January to 20.801 million by end-February.

Ufone 3G users stood at 3.873 million by end-February compared to 3.877 million by end-January. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 7.653 million by end-January to 8.099 million by end-February, registering 0.446 million increase during the period under review. The PTA received 21,158 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators, including (cellular operators, PTCL, LDIs, WLL operators, and ISPs) as of February 2022. The PTA said that it was able to get 20,769 complaints resolved, i.e. 98 percent.

According to the PTA data, 8,020 complaints were received against Jazz, 6,359 against Telenor, 4,276 against Zong and 1,732 complaints were received against Ufone. The PTA also received 162 complaints against basic telephony, where 156 were addressed during February 2022. Furthermore, 578 complaints were received against ISPs, where 565 were addressed.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by February stood at 20,398.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022