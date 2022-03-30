ANL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
ASC 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.48%)
ASL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
AVN 86.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.92%)
BOP 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
CNERGY 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.88%)
FFL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
FNEL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.25%)
GGGL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.96%)
GGL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.81%)
GTECH 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.86%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.57%)
KOSM 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
MLCF 35.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
PACE 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.38%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.98%)
SNGP 31.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.26%)
TPLP 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.59%)
TREET 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TRG 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.3%)
UNITY 25.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
WAVES 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
BR100 4,436 Decreased By -29.1 (-0.65%)
BR30 15,864 Decreased By -138 (-0.86%)
KSE100 44,164 Decreased By -274.8 (-0.62%)
KSE30 16,858 Decreased By -124.8 (-0.74%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks close lower as yen rebounds

AFP 30 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower Wednesday despite global rallies, driven down as the dollar slipped against the yen.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gave up 0.80 percent, or 225.17 points, to close at 28,027.25, while the broader Topix index fell 1.21 percent, or 24.06 points, to 1,967.60.

The dollar stood at 121.97 yen, compared with 122.77 on Tuesday in New York and sharply lower from 123.59 yen in Tokyo the same day.

“The yen has been edging up since the opening of trade this morning, as reports said export-reliant companies bought the yen and sold the dollar” to settle their payments, Mutsumi Kanamori, a strategist at Daiwa Securities, said in a commentary.

The dollar further slipped against the yen after reports said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had a meeting with Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda, prompting market speculation that the government could intervene in the foreign exchange market, analysts said.

The yen had been plunging in recent sessions on a widening gap in interest rates for both currencies as well as the dollar’s status as a safe asset amid the Ukraine crisis.

Japanese authorities have said drastic fluctuations in exchange rates are undesirable, but have not said they will intervene directly.

The Nikkei index also faced technical pressure after closing with gains on Tuesday – the final day to lock in rights for dividend payouts.

Tokyo shares close lower

Among Tokyo shares, energy developer INPEX fell 3.31 percent to 1,460 yen, and Nippon Steel plunged 5.16 percent to 2,159 yen.

Leading shipping firm Nippon Yusen dropped 8.55 percent to 10,160 yen, and Toyota 1.88 percent at 2,218.5 yen.

Tokyo stocks closed

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks close lower as yen rebounds

Banks asked to ensure security of deposits, data

Plea seeking details of 'written letter' filed in Supreme Court

Bhootani too joins opposition: Zardari says Elahi won’t be able to form Punjab govt

Power load-shedding may stay in Ramazan

Finance ministry releases report: Intensity of risks may hit domestic economic activities

PRs for SME financing amended: Five-year-old small, medium enterprises to be considered startups: SBP

‘Roshan Equity’, ‘RAAST’ well executed by banks, CDC: SBP governor

Tax relief anticipation: Ghee makers stop clearance of consignments

PESCO: Proposal to recruit prayer leaders to check power theft

WB drops Sindh social sector project

Read more stories