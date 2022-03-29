Tokyo shares close lower

TOKYO: Tokyo’s key Nikkei index snapped a nine-day winning streak and closed lower Monday on profit-taking, as investors digested news of a lockdown imposed in Shanghai.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.73 percent or 205.95 points to end at 27,943.89, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.41 percent or 8.10 points to 1,973.37.

“The Nikkei index opened lower after shares had closed higher for nine consecutive days... profit-taking became dominant against the backdrop of falls in US tech shares and a lockdown in Shanghai,” Okasan Online Securities said.

China’s financial hub on Monday launched a phased lockdown to curb an Omicron-fuelled Covid-19 outbreak. The dollar fetched 123.18 yen in Asian trade, up from 122.17 yen in New York late Friday.

China-related shares were lower, with Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing dropping 1.79 percent to 61,940 yen and industrial robot maker Fanuc falling 1.10 percent to 21,850 yen.

SoftBank Group was flat at 5,402 yen after reports said the investment giant was finalising bank loans worth up to $10 billion ahead of a planned initial public offering of the UK-based chip designer Arm.

Airlines were higher, with ANA Holdings jumping 2.03 percent to 2,556.5 yen and Japan Airlines climbing 1.59 percent to 2,233 yen.

Sony lost 1.05 percent to 12,720 yen.