ANL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.39%)
ASC 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
ASL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.1%)
AVN 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FFL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
FNEL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
GGGL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.23%)
GGL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.14%)
GTECH 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.84%)
KOSM 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
MLCF 34.98 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.03%)
PACE 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.48%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
PRL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.25%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.15%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TPLP 18.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.45%)
TREET 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
TRG 77.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.39%)
UNITY 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
WAVES 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.92%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.79%)
BR100 4,403 Increased By 52.6 (1.21%)
BR30 15,699 Increased By 281.8 (1.83%)
KSE100 43,934 Increased By 382.4 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,793 Increased By 136 (0.82%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Tokyo shares close lower

AFP 29 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo’s key Nikkei index snapped a nine-day winning streak and closed lower Monday on profit-taking, as investors digested news of a lockdown imposed in Shanghai.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.73 percent or 205.95 points to end at 27,943.89, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.41 percent or 8.10 points to 1,973.37.

“The Nikkei index opened lower after shares had closed higher for nine consecutive days... profit-taking became dominant against the backdrop of falls in US tech shares and a lockdown in Shanghai,” Okasan Online Securities said.

China’s financial hub on Monday launched a phased lockdown to curb an Omicron-fuelled Covid-19 outbreak. The dollar fetched 123.18 yen in Asian trade, up from 122.17 yen in New York late Friday.

China-related shares were lower, with Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing dropping 1.79 percent to 61,940 yen and industrial robot maker Fanuc falling 1.10 percent to 21,850 yen.

SoftBank Group was flat at 5,402 yen after reports said the investment giant was finalising bank loans worth up to $10 billion ahead of a planned initial public offering of the UK-based chip designer Arm.

Airlines were higher, with ANA Holdings jumping 2.03 percent to 2,556.5 yen and Japan Airlines climbing 1.59 percent to 2,233 yen.

Sony lost 1.05 percent to 12,720 yen.

COVID19 Nikkei index Tokyo shares Omicron

