ANL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
ASC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
ASL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
AVN 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
BOP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.56%)
GGL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.85%)
GTECH 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.36%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.27%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.14%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
SNGP 36.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.27%)
TELE 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
TPL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.16%)
TPLP 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.41%)
TREET 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.58%)
TRG 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.36%)
UNITY 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.84%)
WAVES 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.64%)
YOUW 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
BR100 4,621 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.96%)
BR30 17,464 Decreased By -334.3 (-1.88%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By -313 (-0.69%)
KSE30 17,681 Decreased By -123.2 (-0.69%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 falls below 45,400 as investor-interest remains muted

  • Benchmark index falls 0.69% on Monday
BR Web Desk 21 Feb, 2022

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) commenced the week on a negative note as the benchmark KSE-100 Index dipped 0.69% amid dismal investor interest as volume of shares traded dropped to under 138 million on Monday.

At close, the KSE-100 finished with a drop of 313.02 points or 0.69% to finish at 45,362.85.

“Investors preferred to stay on the sidelines due to lack of positive triggers and hence, volumes remained low,” said Capital Stake in its post-market comment.

KSE-100 inches higher, closes near 45,700

On the corporate front, Nishat Chunian Power Limited (NCPL) announced its 2QFY22 financial result, where the company posted a Profit After Tax of Rs554 million alongside an EPS of Rs1.50, up 19% YoY compared to Rs466 million at an EPS of Rs1.27 in the same period last year.

Furthermore, Telecard Limited announced that its subsidiary Supernet Limited has been awarded multiple contracts worth Rs450 million by Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited.

Sectors dragging the benchmark index downwards included banking (58.80 points), cement (46.73 points) and oil and gas exploration (36.7 points).

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 137.66 million from 194.05 million on Friday. The value of shares traded also declined to Rs3.61 billion from Rs4.31 billion recorded in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 19.09 million shares, followed by Hum Network with 11.26 million shares, and K-Electric Limited with 8.95 million shares.

Shares of 339 companies were traded on Monday, of which 95 registered an increase, 225 recorded a fall, and 19 remained unchanged.

stocks PSX KSE

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 falls below 45,400 as investor-interest remains muted

Credit Suisse leaks: secret wealth amounting to over $100bn 'revealed'

Pakistan, Germany discuss Ukraine, regional issues

Taliban aiming to create 'grand army' for Afghanistan

PPP’s long march against govt to begin on Feb 27: Bilawal

Oil rises as tight market looks to Russian-Western diplomacy

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Engro Fertilizers sees upsurge in urea exports after Pakistan gas reform

Mercedes-Benz foresees EV-only production lines within few years

Saudi Aramco in talks on more investments in China

Israel looks to increase trade with Morocco to $500mn

Read more stories