ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Laws framed by PTI govt to be used against Imran: Maryam

INP 21 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that the laws which the PTI-led government is passing will be used against Prime Minister Imran Khan and company in future. Her comment came after President Arif Alvi signed two ordinances earlier in the day to make changes to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, (PECA) 2016, and the Elections Act, 2017.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam said that the enacted laws are “meant to silence the media and the Opposition.”

“However, these laws will ultimately be used against Imran and company,” she wrote. “Don’t say that you hadn’t been warned.”

Both laws were signed by the president after the Cabinet approved them. The changes made in the electronic crimes act have been made under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Maryam Nawaz PTI PMLN PTI’s government Elections Act, 2017 Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, (PECA) 2016

Comments

Comments are closed.

Laws framed by PTI govt to be used against Imran: Maryam

Tax amnesty: FBR won’t share details with NAB

Privatisation of HEC: CCoP is all set to approve reserve price

RISE-I, DPF: WB concerned at delay in ‘prior actions’

PSX remains under pressure

Anti-PTI govt drive: Fazl, Zardari to meet today

US’s DFC blocks progress on PPAs with wind IPPs?

Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans defeat opponents

PMEX extends trading time

Smuggling of steel products causing big revenue loss: PALSP

PKR ends lower

Read more stories