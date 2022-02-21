Laws framed by PTI govt to be used against Imran: Maryam

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that the laws which the PTI-led government is passing will be used against Prime Minister Imran Khan and company in future. Her comment came after President Arif Alvi signed two ordinances earlier in the day to make changes to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, (PECA) 2016, and the Elections Act, 2017.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam said that the enacted laws are “meant to silence the media and the Opposition.”

“However, these laws will ultimately be used against Imran and company,” she wrote. “Don’t say that you hadn’t been warned.”

Both laws were signed by the president after the Cabinet approved them. The changes made in the electronic crimes act have been made under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022.