ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
AVN 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.69%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
CNERGY 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
FFL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
GGGL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
GGL 20.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.43%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.38%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PACE 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.75%)
TELE 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
TPL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
TPLP 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.29%)
TREET 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
TRG 85.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
WAVES 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
YOUW 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
BR100 4,644 Increased By 2.6 (0.06%)
BR30 17,750 Increased By 36.2 (0.2%)
KSE100 45,521 Increased By 79.9 (0.18%)
KSE30 17,727 Increased By 28.1 (0.16%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Renault swings back to profit after two years of losses

Reuters 18 Feb, 2022

PARIS: Renault said on Friday it returned back to the black in 2021, beating expectations and reversing out of two straight years of losses aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent chip supply issues weighing on the auto industry.

The French carmaker reported a group share of net profit of 888 million euros ($1.0 billion), beating expectations from the analysts polled by Refinitiv, who had seen the figure at 818.7 million euros.

The boost follows the start of a vast restructuring to reduce fixed costs and refocus on Renault's most profitable car models and markets.

"Renault Group largely exceeded its 2021 financial targets despite the impact of semiconductor shortages and rising raw material prices," said Chief Executive Officer Luca de Meo in a statement. He said the performance was helped by the group's strategy of choosing "value over volumes" and "financial discipline."

Renault, partners to make new-gen automotive electric motor in France

The net profit followed the previous year's hefty losses of 8.01 billion euros and a loss of 141 million euros in 2019, its first in ten years.

The group's operating margin of 3.6% also exceeded its own expectations.

It had earlier targeted an operating margin at the same 2.8% level it recorded in the first half of the year.

In 2020, it had a negative margin of 0.8%.

Renault, hurt by declining sales, margins and indirectly by difficulties at its close partner Nissan, had targeted a positive automotive operational free cash flow for 2021, after an outflow of 4.5 billion euros in the pandemic-stricken 2020. It posted a positive cash flow of 1.6 billion euros, as it said it carried out its cost reduction plan a year ahead of time.

The group will not propose any dividend for 2021.

