Russia assures Italy it wants diplomatic solution to Ukraine crisis: Di Maio

MOSCOW: Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday that his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, had assured him Moscow wanted to find a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis.

Speaking at a joint news conference following talks, Di Maio said he welcomed an announcement by Lavrov that Russia would send a reply to the United States later in the day on the issue of security guarantees.

"I think it's very good news, a very good signal," Di Maio said.