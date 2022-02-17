ANL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.88%)
ASC 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
AVN 104.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.62%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
FNEL 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.3%)
GGGL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
GGL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.23%)
GTECH 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.75%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.73%)
KEL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.27%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PACE 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PTC 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.59%)
TPL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
TPLP 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.48%)
TREET 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.07%)
TRG 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.76%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.41%)
WAVES 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.96%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,642 Decreased By -15.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 17,713 Decreased By -243.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 45,441 Decreased By -243.7 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,699 Decreased By -89.3 (-0.5%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia assures Italy it wants diplomatic solution to Ukraine crisis: Di Maio

Reuters 17 Feb, 2022

MOSCOW: Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday that his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, had assured him Moscow wanted to find a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis.

Speaking at a joint news conference following talks, Di Maio said he welcomed an announcement by Lavrov that Russia would send a reply to the United States later in the day on the issue of security guarantees.

Britain says Russia's Putin could drag out Ukraine crisis for months

"I think it's very good news, a very good signal," Di Maio said.

Sergei Lavrov Russia Luigi Di Maio security guarantees Italian Foreign Minister

Comments

1000 characters

Russia assures Italy it wants diplomatic solution to Ukraine crisis: Di Maio

Bill Gates awarded Hilal-e-Pakistan by President Alvi

Hike in petrol price: Fawad Chaudhry says opposition should provide alternative instead of criticising

China expresses serious concerns on India banning Chinese apps

Rupee posts further recovery against US dollar

Israel strikes town south of Damascus: Syrian state media

Dec FCA: NEPRA slashes KE tariff by Rs2.59 per unit

UAE corporate tax may dilute competitive edge, as Saudi Arabia steps up

Oil falls, caught between Iran talks and Ukraine crisis

European supply constraints could last into 2023, IMF warns

Visa reaches agreement with Amazon over payment fees

Read more stories