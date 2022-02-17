ANL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
ASC 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
AVN 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.06%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
GGGL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
GGL 20.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.42%)
GTECH 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.07%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
KOSM 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
PACE 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.76%)
SNGP 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
TELE 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.03%)
TPL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.23%)
TPLP 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.22%)
TREET 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.99%)
TRG 85.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.36%)
UNITY 28.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-5.38%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.45%)
YOUW 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BR100 4,636 Decreased By -20.5 (-0.44%)
BR30 17,709 Decreased By -247.7 (-1.38%)
KSE100 45,431 Decreased By -253.5 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,700 Decreased By -88.3 (-0.5%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Britain says Russia's Putin could drag out Ukraine crisis for months

Reuters 17 Feb, 2022

LONDON: Russian President Vladimir Putin could drag out the Ukraine crisis for months in an attempt to challenge Western unity, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

"There is currently no evidence the Russians are withdrawing from border regions near Ukraine," Truss wrote in The Daily Telegraph newspaper. "The Russian military build-up shows no signs of slowing."

Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent, UK's Truss says

"We must have no illusions that Russia could drag this out much longer in a brazen ploy to spend weeks more - if not months - subverting Ukraine and challenging Western unity," Truss said.

