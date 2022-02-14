Afghanistan issue: There’s ‘total harmony’ between Pakistan, China: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan once again claimed on Sunday that Pakistan’s economy was ‘flourishing’ at 5.37 growth rate, adding structural economic reforms in the country were vital—which, which required two-third majority for parliamentary legislation.

He said that there was ‘total harmony’ between the approach of Pakistan and China on Afghanistan but the United States approach was ‘different’ because the US is “trapped in a mess — due to its internal problems.”

The PM shared these views in a meeting with journalists, former diplomats and other foreign policy experts. He was accompanied by some of his cabinet members. He sought the ‘feedback’ and ‘suggestions’ from the meeting participants in connection with his recent visit to China.

Imran Khan said his meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping, after a gap of two years, was ‘very important.’ “Chinese president’s scheduled visit to Pakistan in 2019 got postponed due to lockdown measures taken by China—and certain things that were to be decided in that visit remained pending—so, my recent meeting with the Chinese president was very important—because without meeting the Chinese leadership, things cannot progress—there is complete harmony in the approach of Pakistan and China on Afghanistan—everybody is on same page to tackle and resolve human tragedy in Afghanistan—but the US approach is different—it is trapped in mess due to its internal problems—and there are some limitations related to its foreign policy.”

The PM confirmed his upcoming visit to Russia, saying he recently spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin over telephone. “There’s no Islamophobia in Russia—certain programmes during my visit there would be held in mosques,” the premier said.

“The (popularity) graph of President Jinping has gone up—and the reason is that he held some 400 persons of the level of ministers accountable. In China when a decision is taken, it is implemented in letter and spirit. We are faced with very serious issues after the 18th Constitutional Amendment. We require majority to get the bills passed. Bills passed from National Assembly get stuck in Senate.”

Khan added, “In China the whole country worked for wealth creation—that’s why they are where they are, today.”

He reiterated that government was working on facilitating China’s investors in Pakistan and all the hurdles related to special economic zones (SEZs) would be removed.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said that China helped in building infrastructure and connectivity projects under CPEC (China Pakistan economic Corridor) and it would support the establishment of SEZs.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the two sides have addressed certain concerns over CPEC projects. “There were rumours and there was false propaganda. The spoilers are trying to sabotage CPEC but they will fail,” Qureshi said.

