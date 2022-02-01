ANL 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.24%)
ASC 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.7%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
AVN 112.60 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.07%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.42%)
FFL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.53%)
FNEL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
GGGL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.96%)
GGL 22.66 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.19%)
GTECH 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.19%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.22%)
KOSM 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
MLCF 34.91 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.48%)
PACE 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.93%)
PIBTL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
PRL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.67%)
PTC 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.31%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.67%)
SNGP 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.08%)
TELE 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
TPL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (13.18%)
TPLP 31.31 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (14.69%)
TREET 41.10 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (5.12%)
TRG 88.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.81%)
UNITY 31.95 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (8.01%)
WAVES 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.34%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.44%)
YOUW 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.17%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By 67.4 (1.45%)
BR30 18,585 Increased By 225.8 (1.23%)
KSE100 45,709 Increased By 334 (0.74%)
KSE30 17,937 Increased By 107.1 (0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turbulent January could bode poorly for rest of year for US stocks

NEW YORK: 2022 is off to a turbulent start for US stocks. Even as the market recouped some losses in the last two...
Reuters 01 Feb, 2022

NEW YORK: 2022 is off to a turbulent start for US stocks.

Even as the market recouped some losses in the last two sessions of the month, the benchmark S&P 500 ended down 5.3% in January, its biggest monthly drop since the pandemic took hold in March 2020. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is in a correction, while the small-cap Russell 2000 confirmed a bear market, dropping over 20% below its November record high.

Some investors are taking profits after the S&P 500 in 2021 finished its best three-year run in two decades and as the Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates after equities were supported by the central bank's post-pandemic easy money policies.

"In a very simple way, I would call it the tightening tantrum," said James Ragan, director of wealth management research at D.A. Davidson. "Even though they haven't even started raising rates yet, I think it has led to investors just having some concern about what it means for the market."

January's performance could bode poorly for the rest of the year. Since 1950, when the S&P 500 is positive in January, the index has climbed an average of 11.9% for the final 11 months of year, according to LPL Financial.

However, when January is negative, the S&P 500 historically rises an average of 2.7% in the last 11 months.

US stocks mixed ahead of jobs data, earnings deluge

More recently, a red January has not necessarily meant a dour rest of year. In the past 10 times January was negative for the S&P 500, the index was positive in nine of those times over the next 11 months, with an average gain of 13.1%, according to LPL Financial.

In January, investors in particular fled growth stocks, including tech and other names carrying high valuations that rest on future profit growth. The S&P 500 growth index fell 8.4% in January.

Value stocks, which have long underperformed growth, held up better with the S&P 500 value index down only 1.7%. Energy shares, which are expected to be among the biggest beneficiaries in an inflationary environment, were standouts, with the energy sector gaining nearly 19% for the month, the only S&P 500 sector in positive territory.

Amid the sharp declines, investor sentiment about US equities has fallen. Bearish sentiment about the direction of the stock market hit its highest level since 2013 in the latest American Association of Individual Investors Sentiment Survey (AAII).

Sentiment can be a contrary indicator about the market as it could mean that there is a lower threshold for positive surprises.

"Recent depressed investor sentiment readings and the sharp contraction in valuations seen over the past month have tended to be followed by positive market returns on an intermediate basis," Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist Advisory Services, said in a report.

US stocks S&P500

Comments

1000 characters

Turbulent January could bode poorly for rest of year for US stocks

Sindh government bound to set up local bodies: SC

Covid-19: Pakistan sees decline in daily cases, positivity ratio

Delivery of power subsidy to agri sector: Centre wants provinces to share burden

Performance of power sector: Govt hires PWC for third-party validation

Overdue receivables, rising coal rates: IPPs under CPEC may default, warns CPECA

India's finance minister says central bank to launch digital cryptocurrency

New Zealand relents on woman offered refuge by Taliban

Immovable properties: New valuation tables to be re-notified on March 1

Sony to buy 'Destiny' videogame developer Bungie in $3.6bn deal

NBP President and Chairman: IHC reinstates Usmani, Soomro

Read more stories