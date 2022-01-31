US stocks mixed ahead of jobs data, earnings deluge

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were mixed early Monday ahead of a heavy week of earnings and economic reports expected to shed light on the extent inflation is weighing on the recovery.

This week's calendar includes surveys on the manufacturing and service sectors, the January jobs reports and earnings from Amazon, General Motors and other large companies.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 percent at 34,627.99.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent to 4,441.76 while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.2 percent to 13,932.49.

Stocks have been under pressure for most of January as the Federal Reserve signals a sharp pivot away from accommodation towards monetary tightening.

Markets are also monitoring the shifting trends on Covid-19 and tensions between Russia and the United States over Ukraine.

Among individual companies, software company Citrix fell 3.7 percent after agreeing to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners and Elliott Investment Management for $16.5 billion.

Spotify Technology jumped 7.1 percent as it announced it would start guiding listeners of podcasts discussing Covid-19 to facts about the pandemic.

The move responded to Neil Young and other artists who pulled songs from the platform in protest of podcaster Joe Rogan's programs discouraging Covid-19 vaccinations.