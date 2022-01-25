ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
ASC 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
ASL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.08%)
AVN 108.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.74%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
GGGL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
GGL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.85%)
PACE 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
SNGP 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.97%)
TELE 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.49%)
TPL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
TPLP 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.33%)
TREET 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.01%)
TRG 82.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.6%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.79%)
YOUW 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By 16 (0.35%)
BR30 17,340 Decreased By -71.6 (-0.41%)
KSE100 44,928 Increased By 4.6 (0.01%)
KSE30 17,707 Decreased By -19.8 (-0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks close lower on Ukraine concerns

AFP 25 Jan, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with investors cautious over geopolitical risks linked to Ukraine and the Federal Reserve's planned interest rate hikes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.66 percent, or 457.03 points, to end at 27,131.34, while the broader Topix index tumbled 1.72 percent, or 33.25 points, to 1,896.62.

"Investors became risk-averse due to uncertainties over US monetary policy and the Ukraine situation," Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

"As a result, a wide range of stocks, particularly growth stocks, were sold, extending the decline," it added.

US President Joe Biden declared "total" unity among Western powers Monday after crisis talks with European leaders on deterring Russia from an attack against Ukraine, as 8,500 US troops were put on standby for possible deployment to boost NATO.

Tokyo shares close lower ahead of earnings

Analysts said traders were also eying a two-day Fed meeting where policymakers are expected to set the stage for raising borrowing costs in March.

The dollar fetched 113.80 yen in Asian trade, against 113.98 yen in New York late Monday.

In Tokyo, Nissan added 0.91 percent to 605.4 yen while its smaller partner Mitsubishi Motors slid 0.32 percent to 310 yen after a report said the firms along with Renault will on Thursday announce plans to triple joint EV investments.

Toyota lost 1.84 percent to 2,236.5 yen after the automaker extended and revised its virus-linked temporary suspension of domestic plants.

Sony Group fell 2.76 percent to 12,480 yen after Sony Music Entertainment said Bob Dylan sold his entire back catalogue of recorded music along with "the rights to multiple future new releases" to the company.

Sony did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

Tokyo stocks closed

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks close lower on Ukraine concerns

Pakistan issues $1bn sukuk

Understanding with IMF: Govt set to further increase electricity base tariff

Pakistan reports another 6,357 Covid-19 cases

Tax Year 2019: FBR to assign taxation cases to third-party auditors

Secure Logistics Group looks to generate Rs1.5bn through IPO

Amendments in rules on the cards: Govt decides to purge parliamentary panels of ‘vested interests’

Australian Open: Nadal survives Shapovalov scare to keep record bid intact

Govt seeks ‘zero shortage’ gas plan for next winter

SBP maintains rate at 9.75pc on fiscal tightening

FCV tobacco crop: MIPs approved by ECC

Read more stories