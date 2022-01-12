Activities of Karachi Port

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 132,229 tons of cargo comprising 102,000 tonnes of import cargo and 30,229 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 102,000 comprised of 30,602 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 25,862 tonnes of Bulk Cargo 4,770 tonnes of Wheat, 4,728 tonnes of Yellow Soya Bean Seeds and 36,038 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 30,229 tonnes comprised of 28,983 tonnes of containerized cargo, 06 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,240 tonnes of rice.

As many as, 4846 containers comprising of 2318 containers import and 2528 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 574 of 20’s and 751 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 121 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 589 of 20’s and 474 of 40’s loaded containers while 23 of 20’s and 484 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 06, Hansa Roternburg, Kota Megah, As Alva, Eleen Armonia, Msc Emily II and VTC Dragon have berth at Karachi Port.

Nearly, 05 Diyala, CMA CGM Rabelais, Lorentzos, OOCL Zhoushan and Dongli have sailed out from Karachi Port.

About 05, cargoes namely GC Argon, CARP, Kota Padang, Sin Pu Dong and Budapest Express were expected to arrive at the port.

