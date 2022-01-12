ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By 15.1 (0.32%)
BR30 19,795 Increased By 132.9 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,881 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,057 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port

Recorder Report 12 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 132,229 tons of cargo comprising 102,000 tonnes of import cargo and 30,229 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 102,000 comprised of 30,602 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 25,862 tonnes of Bulk Cargo 4,770 tonnes of Wheat, 4,728 tonnes of Yellow Soya Bean Seeds and 36,038 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 30,229 tonnes comprised of 28,983 tonnes of containerized cargo, 06 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,240 tonnes of rice.

As many as, 4846 containers comprising of 2318 containers import and 2528 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 574 of 20’s and 751 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 121 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 589 of 20’s and 474 of 40’s loaded containers while 23 of 20’s and 484 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 06, Hansa Roternburg, Kota Megah, As Alva, Eleen Armonia, Msc Emily II and VTC Dragon have berth at Karachi Port.

Nearly, 05 Diyala, CMA CGM Rabelais, Lorentzos, OOCL Zhoushan and Dongli have sailed out from Karachi Port.

About 05, cargoes namely GC Argon, CARP, Kota Padang, Sin Pu Dong and Budapest Express were expected to arrive at the port.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Import Karachi Port export

Comments

Comments are closed.

Activities of Karachi Port

Cabinet decides to move LHC against Shehbaz

Power base tariff: Power Div proposes further hike

‘Mini-budget’ Senate adopts suggestions

First five months of current fiscal: Circular debt touches Rs2.41trn mark

WB projects 4pc GDP growth rate

SC seeks new plot allotment policy from govt

Shehbaz offers support, albeit conditionally, to ‘mini-budget’

IHC asks CDA to seal restaurant, take control of golf course

Employees of KMC Cooperative Society: SC cancels allotment of land

Sale of Liquefied Natural Gas: Bill on weighted average cost on the cards

Read more stories