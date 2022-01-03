ANL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.74%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
ASL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.52%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FCCL 18.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.65%)
FFBL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.02%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
FNEL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.81%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.98%)
GGL 24.74 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.87%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.02%)
JSCL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
KAPCO 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.28%)
MLCF 36.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.86%)
NETSOL 94.60 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.15%)
PACE 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PAEL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.62%)
POWER 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.05%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.05%)
SNGP 33.99 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.77%)
TELE 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
TRG 118.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
UNITY 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.79%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.44%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By 30.5 (0.67%)
BR30 19,482 Increased By 149.7 (0.77%)
KSE100 44,743 Increased By 146.7 (0.33%)
KSE30 17,573 Increased By 71.5 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,943
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,235
70824hr
Sindh
482,826
Punjab
445,445
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,755
KPK
181,469
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may retest support at $77.77

Reuters 03 Jan 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retest a support at $77.77 per barrel, a break below which could open the way towards $76.62.

A top has formed around a resistance at $80.40, the 161.8% projection level of an uptrend from $69.24. This barrier is strengthened by another one at $80.26, the 100% projection level of a wave (c) from $69.28.

The behaviour of the market around these resistances suggests a completion of the wave (c), which will be further reversed. A break above $78.78 may lead to a gain $79.59.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Brent oil

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil may retest support at $77.77

Dec exports surge 16.7pc to $2.76bn YoY: Dawood

Three agreements with KE: Secy Power summons internal meeting

‘Fake’ undertaking for Nawaz: govt to approach LHC for action against Shehbaz

Chinese cos help Pakistan cut cellphone imports

Wheat flour prices: Umar hits out at Sindh govt

Africa duty-free trade programme: US cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea

Jul-Dec 2021: Trade deficit touches $25bn mark

IMF to approve tranche only after prior actions are carried out: govt

Lillah Jhelum dual carriageway: PM for allocation of funds

FBR’s Board-in-Council decides to establish Toshakhana

Read more stories