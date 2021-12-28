KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 227,863 tonnes of cargo comprising 161,613 tonnes of import cargo and 66,250 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 161,613 comprised of 62,932 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 8,147 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 11,535 tonnes of Canola, 5,011 tonnes of Wheat, 4,565 tonnes of Yellow Soya Bean Seeds and 69,423 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 66,250 tonnes comprised of 55,893 tonnes of containerized cargo, 487 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, and 9,870 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 5356 containers comprising of 2071 containers import and 3285 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 687 of 20’s and 632 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 60 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1021 of 20’s and 667 of 40’s loaded containers while 66 of 20’s and 432 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 07 ships namely TS Singapore, Alpine Persfone, Tarlan, Diyala, APL Oregon, Luzon, and Long Beach Trader have berth at Karachi Port.

Nearly, 10 ships namely Glen Canyon, Hyundai Oakland, Cosco Rotterdam, Hilda, Pegasis, Ital Lirica, Northern Dexterity, Melody, FLC Harmony and Tarlan have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Some 11 cargoes namely MT Karachi, AL Salam 11, GC Argon, Tina Too, Stolt Cobalt, Kota Naluri, Thorswind, OBL Kedarnath, Poseidon Leader, Liberty Peace and Blue Akihaara were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by 09 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Meratus Jayawijaya, Ikaria and Gas Zeus left the port on Monday morning, while four more ships, GC Argon, Al-Aammriya, Nord Bering and Nakhal Silver are expected to sail from EVT, EETL, PIBT and FOTCO on today in the afternoon .

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 162,499, tonnes, comprising 119,336 tonnes imports cargo and 43,163 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,826 Containers (1,287 TEUs Imports and 2,539 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Star Fighter and MSC Julie & another ship Seago Piraeus carrying Coal and Containers are expected to take berth at Bulk Terminal and Container Terminal on Monday, 27th December, while three more container ships, MSC Charleston, Maersk Hartford and MSC Hina are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 28th December-2021.

