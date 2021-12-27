Rain reduces temperature further

LAHORE: Rain in several parts of the country have further brought down the temperatures and considerably improved the situation with respect to smog in Punjab.

Rain in Sahiwal, Vehari, Lodhran, Jhang, Fort Abbas, Arifwala, Gojra, Pakpattan and Feroze Watowan and other areas of southern Punjab, in Dera Ismael Khan and North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and in several districts of Balochistan, including provincial capital Quetta, made the weather chillier.