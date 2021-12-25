KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (December 24, 2021).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Fikree's (SMC) B.O.Punjab 6,000 5.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 5.50 FDM Capital Drekkar Kingsway 20,000 16.50 Adeel & Nadeem Sec. 9,723 15.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 29,723 16.09 Topline Sec. Engro Corporation 90,000 268.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 90,000 268.10 D.J.M. Sec. IGI Holdings Limited 125,000 150.02 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 125,000 150.02 D.J.M. Sec. IGI Life Insurance 100,000 35.97 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 35.97 Fortune Sec. Int. Steels 4,700 62.98 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,700 62.98 D.J.M. Sec. Javedan Corporation 375,000 54.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 375,000 54.50 Shaffi Securities Kot Addu Power Co. 2,000 31.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 31.70 D.J.M. Sec. Mari Petroleum Co. 7,000 1,659.99 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 1,659.99 D.J.M. Sec. Nimir Resins Ltd 243,000 19.63 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 243,000 19.63 Shaffi Securities Oil & Gas Dev. 1,679 86.34 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,679 86.34 Alfalah Sec. Pak.Services 850 1,550.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 850 1,550.00 D.J.M. Sec. Standard Char. Bank 325,000 31.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 325,000 31.50 D.J.M. Sec. TPL Insurance Ltd. 290,000 28.56 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 290,000 28.56 AKD Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 2,000 124.35 JS Global Cap. 500 125.80 MRA Sec. 10,000 123.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,500 123.33 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 1,612,452 ===========================================================================================

