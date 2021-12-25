ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,898
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,728
32224hr
Sindh
480,077
Punjab
444,438
Balochistan
33,617
Islamabad
108,392
KPK
181,121
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (December 24, 2021).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                         Company                              Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Fikree's (SMC)                 B.O.Punjab                              6,000           5.50
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                6,000           5.50
FDM Capital                    Drekkar Kingsway                       20,000          16.50
Adeel & Nadeem Sec.                                                    9,723          15.25
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               29,723          16.09
Topline Sec.                   Engro Corporation                      90,000         268.10
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               90,000         268.10
D.J.M. Sec.                    IGI Holdings Limited                  125,000         150.02
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              125,000         150.02
D.J.M. Sec.                    IGI Life Insurance                    100,000          35.97
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              100,000          35.97
Fortune Sec.                   Int. Steels                             4,700          62.98
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                4,700          62.98
D.J.M. Sec.                    Javedan Corporation                   375,000          54.50
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              375,000          54.50
Shaffi Securities              Kot Addu Power Co.                      2,000          31.70
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                2,000          31.70
D.J.M. Sec.                    Mari Petroleum Co.                      7,000       1,659.99
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                7,000       1,659.99
D.J.M. Sec.                    Nimir Resins Ltd                      243,000          19.63
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              243,000          19.63
Shaffi Securities              Oil & Gas Dev.                          1,679          86.34
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                1,679          86.34
Alfalah Sec.                   Pak.Services                              850       1,550.00
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  850       1,550.00
D.J.M. Sec.                    Standard Char. Bank                   325,000          31.50
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              325,000          31.50
D.J.M. Sec.                    TPL Insurance Ltd.                    290,000          28.56
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              290,000          28.56
AKD Sec.                       TRG Pakistan Ltd.                       2,000         124.35
JS Global Cap.                                                           500         125.80
MRA Sec.                                                              10,000         123.00
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               12,500         123.33
===========================================================================================
                               Total Turnover                      1,612,452
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

