Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
25 Dec 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (December 24, 2021).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Fikree's (SMC) B.O.Punjab 6,000 5.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 5.50
FDM Capital Drekkar Kingsway 20,000 16.50
Adeel & Nadeem Sec. 9,723 15.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 29,723 16.09
Topline Sec. Engro Corporation 90,000 268.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 90,000 268.10
D.J.M. Sec. IGI Holdings Limited 125,000 150.02
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 125,000 150.02
D.J.M. Sec. IGI Life Insurance 100,000 35.97
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 35.97
Fortune Sec. Int. Steels 4,700 62.98
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,700 62.98
D.J.M. Sec. Javedan Corporation 375,000 54.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 375,000 54.50
Shaffi Securities Kot Addu Power Co. 2,000 31.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 31.70
D.J.M. Sec. Mari Petroleum Co. 7,000 1,659.99
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 1,659.99
D.J.M. Sec. Nimir Resins Ltd 243,000 19.63
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 243,000 19.63
Shaffi Securities Oil & Gas Dev. 1,679 86.34
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,679 86.34
Alfalah Sec. Pak.Services 850 1,550.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 850 1,550.00
D.J.M. Sec. Standard Char. Bank 325,000 31.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 325,000 31.50
D.J.M. Sec. TPL Insurance Ltd. 290,000 28.56
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 290,000 28.56
AKD Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 2,000 124.35
JS Global Cap. 500 125.80
MRA Sec. 10,000 123.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,500 123.33
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 1,612,452
===========================================================================================
