KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 177,124 tonnes of cargo comprising 99,819 tonnes of import cargo and 77,305 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 99,819 comprised of 81,020 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6,787 tonnes of Canola, 3,701 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, and 8,311 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 77,305 tonnes comprised of 42,986 tonnes of containerized cargo, 25,833 tonnes of Clinkers, 1,465 tonnes of Rice and 7021 tonnes of Talc Powder.

As many as, 9848 containers comprising of 6062 containers import and 3787 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1451 of 20’s and 2187 of 40’s loaded while 101 of 20’s and 68 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1073 of 20’s and 747 of 40’s loaded containers while 250 of 20’s and 485 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 07 ships namely, APL Antwerp, Kota Nekad, Cosco Rotterdam, Hilda, GFS Perfect, New Wavelet and MT Lahore have berth at Karachi Port.

About 09 ships namely, Northern Guard, Al Farouk, Independent Spirit, MT Shalamar, Juist, Fu Xing Zhi Lu, APL Antwerp, Demeter, and Cape Tees have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 06 cargoes namely Oriental Tulip, Melody, Safeen Pride, Glen Canyon, HyunSi Oakland, FLC Harmony were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, General cargo carrier ‘Kirana Naree’ and gas carrier ‘Al-Nouman’ left the port on Wednesday morning.

Cargo throughput of 173,862, tonnes, comprising 144,758 tonnes imports cargo and 29,104 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,612 Containers (2,900 TEUs Imports and 1,712 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Glen Canyon, Chem Tiger, Sea Harmony and Blue Akihabara carrying Containers, Chemicals and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, EVTL, PIBT and PQEPT respectively on Wednesday, 22nd December, while two more Container ships Safeen Pride and Athenian are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 23rd December-2021.

