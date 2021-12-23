ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.51%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
FCCL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.14%)
FFBL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.62%)
FFL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
FNEL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
GGGL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
GGL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
JSCL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
MLCF 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.06%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PAEL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PTC 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.21%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.8%)
TRG 117.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.92%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
WTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 6.1 (0.13%)
BR30 19,121 Increased By 8.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 44,175 Decreased By -2.1 (-0%)
KSE30 17,389 Increased By 2.1 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 23 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 177,124 tonnes of cargo comprising 99,819 tonnes of import cargo and 77,305 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 99,819 comprised of 81,020 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6,787 tonnes of Canola, 3,701 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, and 8,311 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 77,305 tonnes comprised of 42,986 tonnes of containerized cargo, 25,833 tonnes of Clinkers, 1,465 tonnes of Rice and 7021 tonnes of Talc Powder.

As many as, 9848 containers comprising of 6062 containers import and 3787 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1451 of 20’s and 2187 of 40’s loaded while 101 of 20’s and 68 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1073 of 20’s and 747 of 40’s loaded containers while 250 of 20’s and 485 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 07 ships namely, APL Antwerp, Kota Nekad, Cosco Rotterdam, Hilda, GFS Perfect, New Wavelet and MT Lahore have berth at Karachi Port.

About 09 ships namely, Northern Guard, Al Farouk, Independent Spirit, MT Shalamar, Juist, Fu Xing Zhi Lu, APL Antwerp, Demeter, and Cape Tees have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 06 cargoes namely Oriental Tulip, Melody, Safeen Pride, Glen Canyon, HyunSi Oakland, FLC Harmony were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, General cargo carrier ‘Kirana Naree’ and gas carrier ‘Al-Nouman’ left the port on Wednesday morning.

Cargo throughput of 173,862, tonnes, comprising 144,758 tonnes imports cargo and 29,104 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,612 Containers (2,900 TEUs Imports and 1,712 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Glen Canyon, Chem Tiger, Sea Harmony and Blue Akihabara carrying Containers, Chemicals and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, EVTL, PIBT and PQEPT respectively on Wednesday, 22nd December, while two more Container ships Safeen Pride and Athenian are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 23rd December-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Import Port Qasim Karachi Port export

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

UNSC adopts resolution to ease Afghan aid

Rs93.28bn projects approved by Ecnec

Sony, Zee lock India merger to create mega TV network

Textile units that run only on gas to get supply

AIDEP 2021-26: Govt says export targets only indicative

Jul-Oct import bill soars 64pc to $25.1bn YoY, Senate told

Finance Div not taking responsibility of Rs106bn ETCSP: PASS

Six financing agreements of $1.543bn signed with ADB

Road, rail transport: ADB report spells out Covid-19 impact

US issues additional exemptions to allow Afghanistan aid

Read more stories