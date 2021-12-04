Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
04 Dec 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (December 3, 2021).
================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
================================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
================================================================================================
Topline Sec. AGP Limited 15,000 90.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 90.00
Akik Capital Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 1,000,000 34.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 34.60
M. M. M. A. Khanani Cyan Limited 500 31.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani 500 30.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 30.95
FDM Capital D.G.Cement 200 106.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 106.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani Descon Oxychem 7,500 22.11
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,500 22.11
M/s. Ktrade Securities Engro Corporation 500 273.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 273.00
M/s. Ktrade Securities Engro Fertilizers 1,000 71.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 71.40
M/s. Ktrade Securities Engro Polymer & Chem 1,000 52.49
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 52.48
BMA Capital First National Equity 100,000 11.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 11.10
M. M. M. A. Khanani Ghani Global Holding 450 27.57
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 450 27.57
M/s. Ktrade Securities Hub Power 1,000 71.44
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 71.44
Topline Sec. Image Pakistan Ltd. 100,000 14.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 14.40
Pearl Sec. Int. Ind. 17,000 142.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 17,000 142.00
D.J.M. Sec. Int. Steels 25,000 65.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 65.40
Topline Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 100,000 78.60
M/s. Ktrade Securities 500 80.47
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,500 78.61
First Nat. Equities Pak Agro Pckg Ltd. 501 20.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 501 20.65
M. M. M. A. Khanani Pak Elektron 9,500 21.44
Topline Sec. 120,000 21.01
Pearl Sec. 125,000 23.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 254,500 22.00
M/s. Ktrade Securities Pak Oilfields 500 337.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 337.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Sui Southern Gas 21,000 9.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 21,000 9.55
D.J.M. Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 20,000 85.58
B&B Sec. 7,000 80.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 27,000 84.13
M. M. M. A. Khanani Worldcall Telecom 1,500 2.13
FDM Capital 50,000 3.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 51,500 3.51
================================================================================================
Total Turnover 1,725,151
================================================================================================
