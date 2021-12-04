ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,753
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,022
39124hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
476,233
Punjab
443,310
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,811
KPK
180,194
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report 04 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (December 3, 2021).

================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
================================================================================================
Member                             Company                               Turnover          Rates
Name                                                                    of Shares
================================================================================================
Topline Sec.                       AGP Limited                             15,000          90.00
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                15,000          90.00
Akik Capital                       Bank Al-Falah Ltd.                   1,000,000          34.60
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             1,000,000          34.60
M. M. M. A. Khanani                Cyan Limited                               500          31.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani                                                           500          30.90
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 1,000          30.95
FDM Capital                        D.G.Cement                                 200         106.50
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   200         106.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani                Descon Oxychem                           7,500          22.11
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 7,500          22.11
M/s. Ktrade Securities             Engro Corporation                          500         273.00
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   500         273.00
M/s. Ktrade Securities             Engro Fertilizers                        1,000          71.40
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 1,000          71.40
M/s. Ktrade Securities             Engro Polymer & Chem                     1,000          52.49
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 1,000          52.48
BMA Capital                        First National Equity                  100,000          11.10
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               100,000          11.10
M. M. M. A. Khanani                Ghani Global Holding                       450          27.57
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   450          27.57
M/s. Ktrade Securities             Hub Power                                1,000          71.44
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 1,000          71.44
Topline Sec.                       Image Pakistan Ltd.                    100,000          14.40
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               100,000          14.40
Pearl Sec.                         Int. Ind.                               17,000         142.00
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                17,000         142.00
D.J.M. Sec.                        Int. Steels                             25,000          65.40
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                25,000          65.40
Topline Sec.                       Oil & Gas Dev.                         100,000          78.60
M/s. Ktrade Securities                                                        500          80.47
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               100,500          78.61
First Nat. Equities                Pak Agro Pckg Ltd.                         501          20.65
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   501          20.65
M. M. M. A. Khanani                Pak Elektron                             9,500          21.44
Topline Sec.                                                              120,000          21.01
Pearl Sec.                                                                125,000          23.00
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               254,500          22.00
M/s. Ktrade Securities             Pak Oilfields                              500         337.00
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   500         337.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani                Sui Southern Gas                        21,000           9.60
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                21,000           9.55
D.J.M. Sec.                        TRG Pakistan Ltd.                       20,000          85.58
B&B Sec.                                                                    7,000          80.00
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                27,000          84.13
M. M. M. A. Khanani                Worldcall Telecom                        1,500           2.13
FDM Capital                                                                50,000           3.55
                                   Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                51,500           3.51
================================================================================================
                                   Total Turnover                       1,725,151
================================================================================================

