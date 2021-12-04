KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (December 3, 2021).

================================================================================================ CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================================ Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================================ Topline Sec. AGP Limited 15,000 90.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 90.00 Akik Capital Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 1,000,000 34.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 34.60 M. M. M. A. Khanani Cyan Limited 500 31.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani 500 30.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 30.95 FDM Capital D.G.Cement 200 106.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 106.50 M. M. M. A. Khanani Descon Oxychem 7,500 22.11 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,500 22.11 M/s. Ktrade Securities Engro Corporation 500 273.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 273.00 M/s. Ktrade Securities Engro Fertilizers 1,000 71.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 71.40 M/s. Ktrade Securities Engro Polymer & Chem 1,000 52.49 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 52.48 BMA Capital First National Equity 100,000 11.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 11.10 M. M. M. A. Khanani Ghani Global Holding 450 27.57 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 450 27.57 M/s. Ktrade Securities Hub Power 1,000 71.44 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 71.44 Topline Sec. Image Pakistan Ltd. 100,000 14.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 14.40 Pearl Sec. Int. Ind. 17,000 142.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 17,000 142.00 D.J.M. Sec. Int. Steels 25,000 65.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 65.40 Topline Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 100,000 78.60 M/s. Ktrade Securities 500 80.47 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,500 78.61 First Nat. Equities Pak Agro Pckg Ltd. 501 20.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 501 20.65 M. M. M. A. Khanani Pak Elektron 9,500 21.44 Topline Sec. 120,000 21.01 Pearl Sec. 125,000 23.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 254,500 22.00 M/s. Ktrade Securities Pak Oilfields 500 337.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 337.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Sui Southern Gas 21,000 9.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 21,000 9.55 D.J.M. Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 20,000 85.58 B&B Sec. 7,000 80.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 27,000 84.13 M. M. M. A. Khanani Worldcall Telecom 1,500 2.13 FDM Capital 50,000 3.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 51,500 3.51 ================================================================================================ Total Turnover 1,725,151 ================================================================================================

