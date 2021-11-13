Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
13 Nov 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (November 12, 2021).
=====================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=====================================================================================
As on: 12-11-2021
=====================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=====================================================================================
Topline Sec. Gharibwal Cement 156,500 27.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 156,500 27.90
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Hascol Petroleum 14,719 6.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 14,719 6.10
M. M. M. A. Khanani Octopus Digital Ltd. 500 40.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 40.60
=====================================================================================
Total Turnover 171,719
=====================================================================================
