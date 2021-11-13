KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (November 12, 2021).

===================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ===================================================================================== As on: 12-11-2021 ===================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ===================================================================================== Topline Sec. Gharibwal Cement 156,500 27.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 156,500 27.90 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Hascol Petroleum 14,719 6.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 14,719 6.10 M. M. M. A. Khanani Octopus Digital Ltd. 500 40.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 40.60 ===================================================================================== Total Turnover 171,719 =====================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021