Hong Kong shares close higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares settled higher on Tuesday as healthcare stocks rebounded from a sharp drop in the previous session, with analysts saying the sector is worth buying after adjustments. The Hang Seng index rose 0.2%, to 24,813.13, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.1%, to 8,806.02.

Healthcare stocks rebounded 5% after vaccine-related firms dragged down the index in the previous session. Healthcare firm Wuxi Biologics jumped 10% after Monday's 8.6% drop and was the biggest percentage gainer on the Hang Seng Index.

Investment bank CICC analysts said in a note that the healthcare sector is worth buying after adjustments, but market sentiment remained pessimistic.