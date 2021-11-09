Campaign against measles, Covid-19 to start from 15th

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Mohammad Abbas Baloch has said that measles is a contagious disease and it is the duty of all officers to take effective and concrete steps to protect our future generations from this disease.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at his office at Shahbaz Building, Hyderabad regarding the arrangements for the campaign against measles and covid which is going to start from November 15 to November 27.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Hyderabad Tahir Ali Memon, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, District Health Officer Dr Lala Jaffer, Divisional Task Force Polio Focal Person Dr Jamshed Khanzada, Maula Bakhsh Solangi Regional Director PPHI Hyderabad, Director Private School Hyderabad Syed Zawar Hussain Shah, Additional Director Education, representatives of WHO, UNICEF and other concerned agencies officers. Deputy Commissioners of other districts, District Health Officers and District Managers of PPHI attended the meeting through video link.

The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad said that most of the children in remote areas are affected by the disease because they are not given immunization courses there. He directed the concerned officers to formulate a micro plan in this regard and keep in touch with Additional Commissioner Hyderabad Tahir Memon to resolve any other issues. He directed all the concerned officers to do their best to make the campaign against measles successful and to play their role in creating awareness among the general public about measles so that they can educate their children.

In this campaign those children who get vaccinated against measles so this deadly disease eradicate from the society. We all have to work in the spirit of teamwork to eradicate this disease,” he said.

Briefing the meeting on the occasion, Additional Commissioner Tahir Ali Memon said that measles was on the rise in 2018 as well, and from May 2020 to May 2021, 1876 cases of measles were reported across Sindh. He said that all arrangements have been made in this regard and training of the concerned staff has also been done. He further said that the safest way to prevent measles is only vaccination as its dose is potent against measles in children and it creates immunity. He said that the campaign against measles would continue for 13 days in which about 3.5 million children in 290 union councils of all districts of Hyderabad division would be vaccinated.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said that all preparations have been made for measles vaccination while our vaccination teams are also working well in COVID-19 and more than 10,000 peoples are being vaccinated. He said that the required responsibility is not being shown by the officials of the education department. Everyone knows that there are problems in the field but the officials of the education department present small issues as problems. He said that the enrollment rate of schools and colleges is much less than the reported enrollment so we can vaccinate only those children who are present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021