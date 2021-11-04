Shehbaz criticises PM for ‘targeting’ ECP

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan for targeting Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In a post on Twitter, Shehbaz said, “Imran Khan’s advice to his ministers to support two of their cabinet colleagues is a provocation to frontally attack Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) he (Imran) is targeting ECP at a time of massive internal and external challenges.”

Shehbaz Sharif further said that PM Imran Khan cannot be allowed to browbeat our institutions into submission.

On the other hand, PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar said that Imran Khan had promised to eliminate corruption within the first 90 days of his government but it proved mere eyewash. The so-called government has rendered lives of the people miserable due to soaring inflation, he added.

