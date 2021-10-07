ANL 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.36%)
ASC 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.27%)
ASL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.95%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
BYCO 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
FCCL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.3%)
FFBL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
FNEL 7.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.6%)
GGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.8%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
JSCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.64%)
KAPCO 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
KEL 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.76%)
MDTL 2.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3%)
MLCF 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.48%)
NETSOL 126.74 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.43%)
PACE 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.87%)
PAEL 28.02 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.01%)
PIBTL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
POWER 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.81%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.02%)
PTC 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2%)
SNGP 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
TELE 18.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.7%)
TRG 159.20 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.34%)
UNITY 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.67%)
WTL 2.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.49%)
BR100 4,687 Increased By ▲ 62.92 (1.36%)
BR30 22,422 Increased By ▲ 454.99 (2.07%)
KSE100 44,778 Increased By ▲ 405.12 (0.91%)
KSE30 17,607 Increased By ▲ 143.39 (0.82%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
Tokyo stocks open higher as US default worries ebb

AFP 07 Oct 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, extending gains on Wall Street as US congressional Republicans offered a compromise in high-stakes talks on lifting the US debt limit.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.56 percent or 153.81 points at 27,682.68 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.30 percent or 5.77 points to 1,947.68.

Wall Street stocks finished modestly higher after trading in the red most of the session as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans would allow Democrats to vote for temporarily lifting the ceiling on how much the government can borrow.

Tokyo shares open higher

The move has "gone a little way to alleviating" concerns linked to the looming deadline for lifting or scrapping the US debt ceiling, which has been plaguing global markets, said strategist Ray Attrill of National Australia Bank in a note.

Declines in oil prices also eased worries over costs for Japanese blue-chip companies, analysts added.

The dollar fetched 111.39 yen in early Asian trade, against 111.41 yen in New York late Wednesday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony was up 0.69 percent at 11,705 yen, Toyota was up 1.01 percent at 1,858.5 yen, and Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing advanced 1.10 percent to 71,300 yen.

Japan Post dropped 3.08 percent to 898 yen after the government announced it would sell a stake worth approximately 950 billion yen ($8.5 billion) in the postal services giant.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.3 percent at 34,416.99.

