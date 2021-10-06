ANL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.78%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
ASL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.03%)
FCCL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.25%)
FFBL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2%)
FFL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
FNEL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.93%)
GGGL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.43%)
GGL 37.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
KAPCO 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.86%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.91%)
MLCF 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.7%)
NETSOL 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.75%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.41%)
POWER 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.15%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.25%)
TELE 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-5.91%)
TRG 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.78%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 2.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,624 Decreased By ▼ -58.67 (-1.25%)
BR30 21,967 Decreased By ▼ -400.65 (-1.79%)
KSE100 44,373 Decreased By ▼ -293.34 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,463 Decreased By ▼ -79.91 (-0.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Iraqi oil minister deems oil at $75-$80 a barrel fair to producers and consumers

  • The OPEC member is also targeting raising its crude export capacity to 6 million bpd from 4 million bpd now by the end of 2024
Reuters 06 Oct 2021

LONDON: Iraq's oil minister said that oil at $75-$80 a barrel was a fair price for producers and consumers, adding that his country was seeking to expand its production and export capacity in the coming years.

Oil prices traded above $83 a barrel on Wednesday, their highest since October 2018, amid a global energy crunch and a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to stick to a small increase in production next month.

Ihsan Abdul Jabbar told the Energy Intelligence Forum that Iraq aims to raise its oil production capacity by some 3 million barrels per day (bpd) to 8 million bpd by the end of 2027.

The OPEC member is also targeting raising its crude export capacity to 6 million bpd from 4 million bpd now by the end of 2024.

Oil hits three-year high after OPEC+ sticks to output plan

He added that talks with US oil major Chevron Corp on developing the Nassiriya oilfield, which is estimated to hold about 4.4 billion barrels of crude, could reach final agreement in the next few weeks.

He said that the Iraqi National Oil Company (INOC) will hold a stake of no less than 40% in the joint partnership with Total Energies in a project the French major is developing in the country.

Total Energies will build four energy projects in southern Iraq under a $27 billion deal signed in Baghdad last month.

