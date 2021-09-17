ANL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
ASC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
ASL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.34%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
BYCO 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
FFBL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
FNEL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
GGGL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.67%)
JSCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.15%)
KAPCO 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
MDTL 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 157.75 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.34%)
PACE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
PAEL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
PIBTL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
POWER 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
PRL 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PTC 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.08%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.74%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
TELE 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.28%)
TRG 175.91 Increased By ▲ 8.66 (5.18%)
UNITY 36.97 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (6.48%)
WTL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.73%)
BR100 5,026 Increased By ▲ 52.36 (1.05%)
BR30 24,773 Increased By ▲ 557.21 (2.3%)
KSE100 46,920 Increased By ▲ 203.74 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,658 Increased By ▲ 98.44 (0.53%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,004
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,215,821
3,01224hr
5.3% positivity
Sindh
447,678
Punjab
418,196
Balochistan
32,671
Islamabad
103,549
KPK
169,972
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hot weather likely to end today

Recorder Report 17 Sep 2021

KARACHI: The continuing very hot weather is likely to end on Friday (today) with temperature falling to 37 degrees celsius in the city, the Met Office said on Thursday.

"A well-mark low pressure over central India still persists," it said that the other low pressure over the Indian Gujrat-Rajasthan region may move southwest.

Weather in Karachi may turn warm and humid with temperature ranging between 35 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius and maximum humidity up to 80 percent from Friday, Sept 17. Elsewhere in the country, the Met forecast mainly hot and dry weather for the next 24 hours. But, isolated rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in northeast Punjab and Pothohar region.

In the past 24 hours: A hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. A maximum temperature was recorded in Turbat as 44 degrees Celsius and Lasbella and Sibbi 42 degrees Celsius, each.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

weather report weather today weather update hot weather Weather Karachi

Comments

Comments are closed.

Hot weather likely to end today

Trade, transportation: PM, Kazakh President for increased cooperation

IMF for action to prevent humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

US statement about reassessing relations ‘surprises’ Pakistan

WHT collection: Decline from cash withdrawals from banks witnessed

Officials’ trading: Powell orders sweeping ethics review

No-confidence motion against CM: Sanjrani arrives in Quetta

GST on toll manufacturing: MoF, FBR and PRAs reach consensus

UN envoy meets Haqqani

Bilawal criticises govt for sharp rise in prices of POL products

China fumes over Australia’s nuclear sub deal with US, Britain

Read more stories