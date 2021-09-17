Hot weather likely to end today

KARACHI: The continuing very hot weather is likely to end on Friday (today) with temperature falling to 37 degrees celsius in the city, the Met Office said on Thursday.

"A well-mark low pressure over central India still persists," it said that the other low pressure over the Indian Gujrat-Rajasthan region may move southwest.

Weather in Karachi may turn warm and humid with temperature ranging between 35 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius and maximum humidity up to 80 percent from Friday, Sept 17. Elsewhere in the country, the Met forecast mainly hot and dry weather for the next 24 hours. But, isolated rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in northeast Punjab and Pothohar region.

In the past 24 hours: A hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. A maximum temperature was recorded in Turbat as 44 degrees Celsius and Lasbella and Sibbi 42 degrees Celsius, each.

