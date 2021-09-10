Hong Kong shares open higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Friday with gains as bargain-buyers moved in following the previous day's hefty sell-off, though investors remain on edge over China's drive to crack down on private industries, particularly tech firms.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.60 percent, or 154.71 points, to 25,870.71.

Hong Kong stocks start with big losses

The Shanghai Composite dipped 0.05 percent, or 1.94 points, to 3,691.19, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.15 percent, or 3.66 points, to 2,490.61.