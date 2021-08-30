Celebrities react to LSA nominations

Lux Style Awards (LSA) on Friday released the list of nominees for the 20th edition of the award show, to which celebrities had many mixed feelings.

While some were happy with the nominees, others were not satisfied with the list. Many actors took to their social media accounts to talk about the nominations, whether to express their displeasure over not being nominated and criticised the platform for its alleged bias.

Alif actor Kubra Khan posted a tweet in response to fans raising the question her not being nominated for her much-lauded portrayal of Husn E Jahan. She stated that the love and support of fans was enough recognition for her work and needed no award or ceremony.

"So here I am, extremely overwhelmed," she wrote to fans on Twitter. "A winner who doesn’t need no stage, nor ceremony [be]cause you guys ahh guys! MyAwardisRightHere."

Apart from her, singer and actor Hadiqa Kiani also entered the social media discussion around the LSA nominations. She made her acting debut this year in Raqeeb Se, starring alongside Naumaan Ijaz, Sania Saeed and Iqra Aziz. In an Instagram story, she asked for calm and clarified for fans why the drama wasn't nominated for this year's awards.

"I've gotten so many messages of love and support for Sakina and Raqeeb Se today but something that needs to be clarified," she stated. "Raqeeb Se did not qualify for this year's Lux Style Awards but it may qualify for nominations next year based off of the Lux Style Awards' year policy. So until then, let's hold our pitchforks."

The versatile Sonya Hussain also took to her Instagram to criticise the award show and its criteria for nominations. Her drama Saraab, in which she plays a schizophrenic young woman named Hoorain and attempts to destigmatise the illness, wasn't nominated for the LSA.

"It’s very disappointing to see that a project like Saraab did not bag even a single nominations at LSA 2021," Hussyn wrote. "We talk about the need for meaningful content that also educates masses with real issues but when finally created they’re hardly ever recognized/nominated for awards. Aren’t those double standards?"

"Meaningful content or hit projects? Have never really understood the criteria for these award shows," she remarked. She further questioned why some of her previous hit dramas were also never nominated for award shows.

"In a country where veteran artists are given achievement awards after they’re gone, then of course who am I to question?" she concluded.

Apart from them, actor Srha Asghar shared her surprise that she wasn't nominated in the New Emerging Talent category, whereas actor Ali Abbas gave a quirky reply to fans on question about nominations, "The answer will only be with the Lux Style Awards, even if they know that I am an actor."