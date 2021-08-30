ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Celebrities react to LSA nominations

Kubra Khan, Hadiqa Kiani, Sonya Husayn and others express their surprise and frustration.
BR Web Desk 30 Aug 2021

Lux Style Awards (LSA) on Friday released the list of nominees for the 20th edition of the award show, to which celebrities had many mixed feelings.

While some were happy with the nominees, others were not satisfied with the list. Many actors took to their social media accounts to talk about the nominations, whether to express their displeasure over not being nominated and criticised the platform for its alleged bias.

Alif actor Kubra Khan posted a tweet in response to fans raising the question her not being nominated for her much-lauded portrayal of Husn E Jahan. She stated that the love and support of fans was enough recognition for her work and needed no award or ceremony.

"So here I am, extremely overwhelmed," she wrote to fans on Twitter. "A winner who doesn’t need no stage, nor ceremony [be]cause you guys ahh guys! MyAwardisRightHere."

Here are the nominations for the 20th Lux Style Awards

Apart from her, singer and actor Hadiqa Kiani also entered the social media discussion around the LSA nominations. She made her acting debut this year in Raqeeb Se, starring alongside Naumaan Ijaz, Sania Saeed and Iqra Aziz. In an Instagram story, she asked for calm and clarified for fans why the drama wasn't nominated for this year's awards.

"I've gotten so many messages of love and support for Sakina and Raqeeb Se today but something that needs to be clarified," she stated. "Raqeeb Se did not qualify for this year's Lux Style Awards but it may qualify for nominations next year based off of the Lux Style Awards' year policy. So until then, let's hold our pitchforks."

The versatile Sonya Hussain also took to her Instagram to criticise the award show and its criteria for nominations. Her drama Saraab, in which she plays a schizophrenic young woman named Hoorain and attempts to destigmatise the illness, wasn't nominated for the LSA.

Even celebs didn't like the lack of style at the Hum Style Awards 2021

"It’s very disappointing to see that a project like Saraab did not bag even a single nominations at LSA 2021," Hussyn wrote. "We talk about the need for meaningful content that also educates masses with real issues but when finally created they’re hardly ever recognized/nominated for awards. Aren’t those double standards?"

"Meaningful content or hit projects? Have never really understood the criteria for these award shows," she remarked. She further questioned why some of her previous hit dramas were also never nominated for award shows.

"In a country where veteran artists are given achievement awards after they’re gone, then of course who am I to question?" she concluded.

Apart from them, actor Srha Asghar shared her surprise that she wasn't nominated in the New Emerging Talent category, whereas actor Ali Abbas gave a quirky reply to fans on question about nominations, "The answer will only be with the Lux Style Awards, even if they know that I am an actor."

TV Kubra Khan Lux Style Awards Hadiqa Kiani Sonya Hussyn

Celebrities react to LSA nominations

US exit will stop IS attacks in Afghanistan, Taliban say

Multiple rockets fired at Kabul airport, intercepted by defence system: US official

UN Security Council convenes emergency meeting on Afghanistan

No, indoor dining has not been allowed in Karachi, Hyderabad

KSE-100 breaks losing streak, marches up 229 points

Rupee reverses gains, loses 0.2% against US dollar

2Q2021: Despite drop in net interest income, Pakistan's banking sector posts Rs70bn profit

PSO seeks five LNG cargoes for Oct-Nov delivery

Taliban say US drone strike in Kabul also killed civilians: Chinese state TV

'Marshall Plan' for Afghanistan on the cards?

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters