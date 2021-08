Here are the nominations for the 20th Lux Style Awards

The nominations for this year's Lux Style Awards (LSA) have been announced for genres ranging from television, music to fashion and photography — and includes many up-and-coming talented individuals from the industry.

The first LSAs were held in 2002 and since then have been an annual affair in the industry. This year, the awards are gearing up for the 20th edition and released the list of nominees this week.

The list includes Sajal Aly for Alif, Ayeza Khan for Meherposh, Ahad Raza Mir for Ehd-e-Wafa, Meesha Shafi, Umera Ahmed and more.

Lux Style Awards 2020 are officially cancelled

Here is the complete list of nominees for viewers' choice and critics' choice announced by LSA:

Television

Best TV Serial

Alif — Sana Shahnawaz, Samina Humayun Saeed and Amjad Rasheed

Deewangi — 7th Sky Entertainment

Ehd-e-Wafa — Momina Duraid and ISPR

Pyar Ke Sadqay — Momina Duraid and Moomal Shunaid

Raaz-e-Ulfat — 7th Sky Entertainment

Sabaat — Momina Duraid

Yeh Dil Mera — Momina Duraid

Best TV Director

Farooq Rind for Pyar Ke Sadqay

Haseeb Hasan for Alif

Saife Hasan for Ehd-e-Wafa

Siraj ul Haq for Raaz-e-Ulfat

Zeeshan Ahmed for Deewangi

Best TV Writer

Farhat Ishtiaq for Yeh Dil Mera

Maha Malik for Raaz-e-Ulfat

Mustafa Afridi for Ehd-e-Wafa

Umera Ahmed for Alif

Zanjabeel Asim Shah for Pyar Ke Sadqay

Best Female Actor — Critics' Choice

Hira Mani for Kashf

Mawra Hocane for Sabaat

Sajal Ali for Alif

Urwa Hocane for Mushk

Yumna Zaidi for Pyar Ke Sadqay

Best Female Actor — Viewers' Choice

Ayeza Khan for Meherposh

Hiba Bukhari for Deewangi

Mawra Hocane for Sabaat

Saboor Ali for Fitrat

Sajal Ali for Alif

Yumna Zaidi for Pyar Ke Sadqay

Yumna Zaidi for Raaz-e-Ulfat

Best Male Actor – Critics

Ahad Raza Mir for Ehd-e-Wafa

Ahad Raza Mir for Yeh Dil Mera

Bilal Abbas for Pyar Ke Sadqay

Faysal Quraishi for Muqaddar

Hamza Ali Abbasi for Alif

Best Male Actor — Viewer's Choice

Ahad Raza Mir for Ehd-e-Wafa

Ahad Raza Mir for Yeh Dil Mera

Bilal Abbas for Pyar Ke Sadqay

Danish Taimoor for Deewangi

Faysal Quraishi for Muqaddar

Hamza Ali Abbasi for Alif

Imran Ashraf for Kahin Deep Jalay

Best Emerging Talent in TV

Adnan Samad Khan for Ehd-e-Wafa

Ameer Gillani for Sabaat

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem for Dilruba

Nazish Jahangir for Kahin Deep Jaley

Pehlaaj Hassan for Alif

Best Original Soundtrack

'Alif Bas', sung by Momina Mustehsan and Shuja Haider, composed by Shuja Haider in I

'Ehd-e-Wafa k Naam Kiya', sung and composed by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in Ehd-e-Wafa

'O Zaalim', sung by Sahir Ali Bagga and Aima Baig, composed by Sahir Ali Bagga in Fitrat

'Pyar Ke Sadqay', sung by Ahmed Jahanzaib, Alia Khan and Mahnoor Khan, composed by Ahmed Jahanzaib in Pyar Ke Sadqay

'Tip Tip', sung by Naveed Nashad and Sajal Aly, composed by Naveed Nashad in Yeh Dil Mera

'Yehi Tou Raaz-e-Ulfat Hai', sung by Aima Baig and Shani Arshad, composed by Shani Arshad in Raaz-e-Ulfat

'Zindagi Paheli Hai', sung by Ali Sethi, composed by Naveed Nashad in Sabaat

Music

Best Singer of the Year

Abbas Ali Khan for 'Mein Yeh Janoun Na'

Baluch Twins for 'Tazhn Teehaar'

Khurram Iqbal for 'Dil Behelta Hai Kahan'

Meesha Shafi for 'Sakal Ban'

Mohammad Aizaz for 'Todi'

Zeeshan Ali for 'Surkhwaab’s Sanval'

Best Song of the Year

'Ayi Re' by Haniya Aslam

'Haiderum' by Gul Mohammad and Khurram Iqbal

'Lighten Up' by Sajid and Zeeshan

'Mein Ye Janoun Na' by Abbas Ali Khan

'Tazhn Teehaar' by Baluch Twins

'Teri Tasveer' by Bayaan

Best Emerging Talent in Music

Ahsan Ali for 'Bulleya'

Aziz Kazi for 'Shantaram'

Mohammad Aizaz Sohail for 'Todi'

Turab Ali Hashmi for 'Shyam Kalyan'

Zahra Paracha for 'Tum Kaafi Ho'

Best Video Director

Abdullah Kasumbi for 'Joona' by Hassan Raheem

Hamza Bin Tahir for 'Teri Tasveer' by Bayaan

Mahera Omar for 'Dilri Lutti Taen Yaar Sajan' by Ustad Ameer Ali Khan

Umar Anwar for 'Dhoop' by Kashmir

Umar Riaz for 'Sakal Ban' by Meesha Shafi and Mughal-e-Funk

Fashion

Model of the year (Female)

Fahmeen Ansari

Maha Tahirani

Mushk Kaleem

Nimra Jacob

Rubab Ali

Model of the year (Male)

Aimal Khan

Hasnain Lehri

Munsif Ali Khan

Sachal Afzal

Shahzad Noor

Achievement in Fashion Design — Bridal Couture

Elan

Fahad Hussayn

Hussain Rehar

Sana Safinaz

Shehla Chatoor

Achievement in Fashion Design — Luxury Pret

Elan

Hussain Rehar

Misha Lakhani

Nida Azwer

Sania Maskatiya

Achievement in Fashion Design — Pret

Generation

Khaadi

Sania Maskatiya

Zaha by Khadijah Shah

Zara Shahjahan

Best Menswear Designer

Deepak n Fahad

Emraan Rajput

Ismail Farid

Jazib Qamar

Republic by Omar Farooq

Best Fashion Photographer

Alee Hassan

MHM Studio

Natasha Zubair

Najam Mahmood

Shahbaz Shazi

Best Hair and Make Up Artist

Fatima Nasir

Qasim Liaqat

Saima Bargfrede

Shoaib Khan

Sunil Nawab

Best Emerging Talent in Fashion

Aleena Naqvi — Fashion Photographer

Rastah — RTW Pret brand

Sarah Zulfiqar — Female Model

Trinette Lucas — Female Model

Zayn Kamran — Fashion Photographer

For more nominations, head over to LSA website and vote your favourites!

Even celebs didn't like the lack of style at the Hum Style Awards 2021