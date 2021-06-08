Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
08 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Service Industries Ltd 08-06-2021 12:00
Service Global Footwear Ltd 08-06-2021 10:00
Murree Brewery Company Ltd 08-06-2021 10:00
Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries Ltd 09-06-2021 15:00
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 10-06-2021 14:45
Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd 10-06-2021 18:00
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 14-06-2021 11:30
Pakistan Cables Ltd 17-06-2021 09:00
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.