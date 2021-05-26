ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
ASC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.69%)
AVN 93.06 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (3.03%)
BOP 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DGKC 123.55 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (2.12%)
EPCL 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.68%)
FFL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
HASCOL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
HUBC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.76%)
HUMNL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (9.2%)
JSCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.3%)
KAPCO 39.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.56%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.68%)
PAEL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.18%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.09%)
PRL 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PTC 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.48%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
SNGP 42.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TRG 172.90 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.07%)
UNITY 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.38%)
WTL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (28.38%)
BR100 5,066 Increased By ▲ 52.01 (1.04%)
BR30 26,347 Increased By ▲ 339.21 (1.3%)
KSE100 46,654 Increased By ▲ 353.59 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,059 Increased By ▲ 160.98 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Business Recorder Logo
May 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar wallows at multi-month lows as Fed bangs dovish drum; euro ascendant

  • China's major state-owned banks were seen buying US dollars at around 6.4 yuan in the Asian afternoon in a move viewed as an effort to cool the rally in the onshore yuan, sources said.
Reuters 26 May 2021

TOKYO: The dollar wallowed near its weakest since early January against major peers on Wednesday, as Treasury yields eased amid Federal Reserve insistence that stimulus will continue despite current inflationary pressures.

The euro traded around the key $1.2250 level, holding gains from Tuesday when it pushed as high as $1.2266 for the first time since Jan. 8, as Europe's pandemic recovery picks up pace, closing the gap with the US.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against six rivals, languished at 89.663 early in the Asian session, after pushing as low as 89.533 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, traders will be watching the Chinese yuan after it rose to an almost three-year high of 6.3925 per dollar on Tuesday in the offshore market, before last changing hands at 6.4075.

New Zealand's currency is also in focus with the central bank releasing its statement on monetary policy later Wednesday.

The central bank is expected to leave rates on hold, upgrade economic forecasts and remain 'patient' on policy, but is unlikely to say anything positive for the currency.

A host of Fed officials overnight echoed the sentiments of Chair Jerome Powell that a spike in inflation will be transient and ultra-easy policy continues to be warranted.

"I have not seen anything yet to persuade me to change my full support of our accommodative stance," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said in a speech on Tuesday.

"Right now, policy is in a very good place," San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly told CNBC the same day. "We need to be patient."

A potential test of that conviction comes Friday, with new readings on US core consumer prices and a survey of purchasing managers.

The dollar has declined over the past two months on the belief that low US rates will drive cash abroad to capture gains now that other economies are beginning to recover more quickly from the pandemic.

"Confidence in the outlook for the recovery in the Eurozone has been increasing," buoying the euro, Rabobank strategist Jane Foley wrote in a report.

"The conviction of Fed officials that this year's price pressure will be transient suggests there is no real reason to suspect any significant rowing back of monetary policy accommodations in the near-term," which is undermining the dollar, she said.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes hovered at 1.5655%, near the 1.5540% mark reached overnight for the first time since May 7's payrolls shock.

The yen, which is also sensitive to declines in yields, hovered around the middle of its approximately 108.4-109.7 per dollar trading range this month, last changing hands at 108.75.

The Chinese yuan strengthened as far as 6.3925 per dollar on Tuesday in offshore trading, piercing the psychological 6.4 boundary for the first time since mid-2018.

China's major state-owned banks were seen buying US dollars at around 6.4 yuan in the Asian afternoon in a move viewed as an effort to cool the rally in the onshore yuan, sources said.

"Amid conflicting reports from Chinese officials in recent days about their attitude to the currency, our read here is that 6.40 is not a hard line in the sand, and that in the context of further downward pressure on the USD more generally, it will be 'allowed' to trade lower," National Australia Bank strategist Ray Attrill wrote in a report, reiterating a forecast for 6.35 yuan per dollar by end-June.

Euro Yuan Yen Dollar

Dollar wallows at multi-month lows as Fed bangs dovish drum; euro ascendant

U.S. to complete Afghan withdrawal by mid-July ahead of Biden’s September deadline, reports NYT

BVI high court unfreezes PIA assets

‘Special’ CPEC business visa approved

Journalist Asad Ali Toor attacked in Islamabad

Khaqan says he will resign if PPP joins PDM again

Cyclone batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter

Pakistan to change name of locally-developed Covid-19 vaccine to CanSino Bio

Indian Covid-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO

Water tensions mount as Irsa, Sindh clash

Q4FY21 numbers will be ‘even greater’: govt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters